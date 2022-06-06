ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new M2 MacBook Air still has one glaring flaw

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe M2 MacBook Air was among the biggest highlights from Apple’s WWDC keynote today. Not only does it feature a brand new design, but it’s also powered by the next-gen M2 chip. However, for all the improvements M2 is getting from M1, there is still one glaring...

CNET

The Coolest iOS 16 Feature Doesn't Actually Have a Name

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's WWDC keynote gave us previews of MacOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9 and, of course, iOS 16. The next major version of iPhone software will include editable Messages and a customizable lock screen. But there was one feature that truly grabbed my attention Monday. It stood out despite taking up less than 15 seconds of the nearly two-hour keynote.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iMessage Gets New Delete and Edit Feature

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's iMessage is going to get more powerful thanks to a new Delete and Edit feature coming to iOS 16, the company said at its WWDC 2022 conference on Monday. The feature allows...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

How the new Dell XPS 13 borrows phone tech for its radical redesign

“We didn’t want to wait for PCs to catch up to smartphones.”. According to those at Dell I spoke with, that was the motto behind the sweeping internal changes to the new Dell XPS 13. As laptops like the new MacBook Air rush toward thinner designs and more efficient, phone-like processors, companies like Dell are being forced into a corner. Wait for its manufacturing partners and chip suppliers to catch up or push the technology forward on its own terms.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

iPhone Gets a New Lock Screen With iOS 16. Here's How to Customize Yours

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. With iOS 16, you'll have a lot more control over how your lock screen looks. During Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote Monday, the iPhone-maker showed off the ability to customize lock screens with new personalization features.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Acer Predator gaming laptop is $400 off — but hurry!

With the abundance of excellent gaming laptop deals these days, it’s the perfect time to enter the world of PC gaming. However, since there are many options, it can be tough to know which gaming machine to get. That’s why we wanted to share this offer for a fantastic computer we found at Walmart. Right now, you can get the Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop for just $1,199, a hefty $401 discount on the regular price of $1,600. Keep reading to find out what makes this laptop deal truly special.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

6 key MacOS Ventura features Apple didn’t tell you about

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote was overflowing with new features, apps, and devices. With so much info to cram into two hours, it was inevitable that Apple would leave some juicy bits out of the presentation. But not to worry — we’ve scoured our Macs to find all...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Lenovo’s Surface alternative is $1,850 off — you read that right

Laptop deals are great to keep an eye out for if you’re looking purely for performance from your mobile computing device, but if you’re looking for something with touchscreen functionality, the best tablets are where you need to be looking. Big names like the Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface Pro are easy draws, but they’re rarely discounted, and when they are, it’s nothing like the discount we’re seeing on the comparable Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet, which is currently seeing a massive $1,850 discount. This drops its final price to just $799 from its regular price of $2,649, and makes it a far better tablet option than any other tablet deals you’re likely to find right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Dell XPS 13 deal slashes $470 off the price tag

There’s a lot of laptop deals online, but not all of them are worth your hard-earned money. That’s because some offers are retailers trying to offload old models with outdated components. That’s certainly not the case with Dell’s price cut for the Dell XPS 13, which remains on top of Digital Trends’ best laptops. You can buy the powerful device for just $950, after a $470 discount to its sticker price of $1,420.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Walmart’s summer savings event ends soon – Don’t miss these deals

Walmart is kicking off the summer with a huge summer savings event but you’ll need to be quick. It’s ending soon and you won’t want to miss out on a wealth of deals including cheap laptops, TVs, air fryers, soundbars, and much more. If you don’t know where to start, we’ve got you covered as we’ve picked out some of the very best deals around right now. Read on below to see what we’ve highlighted. Alternatively, hit the button below to check out the full sale.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

How to download the iOS 16 developer beta right now

Apple has officially announced iOS 16, the next generation of its iPhone operating system. The latest iOS release promises some cool and exciting new features, including a fully customizable lock screen complete with widgets, shared iCloud Photo Libraries for families, Live Text in videos, and more. Although the final iOS...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

OnePlus 10 leak shows a familiar design and surprising specs

The confusing saga of a standard OnePlus 10 model just took another interesting turn. OnSitego has shared renders of the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 10 allegedly based on a prototype of the device, as seen by reliable leaker Yogesh Brar. Looking at these OnePlus 10 renders, it appears that OnePlus took the...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti vs. AMD RX 6900 XT: 4K gaming compared

AMD’s RX 6900 XT and Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti are two of the best graphics cards you can buy today. Both are excellent for 4K gaming, but only one can win in this comparison. I threw both cards on my test bench to see how they stack up so you can find the best 4K GPU for your next gaming PC.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

What is Bluetooth LE Audio, and how will it change our lives?

Bluetooth LE Audio is the latest addition to the scores of Bluetooth standards, and this new feature aims to bring higher quality, seamless listening to devices while also dropping battery use. It’s designed for a hyperconnected future where we no longer rely on just our smartphones, laptops, or other similar devices — but on lots of different devices, all at once.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry – Best Buy is having a rare sale on Sonos portable speakers

Sonos speakers consistently get top rankings in sound quality, but top-rated audio equipment doesn’t come cheap. Venturing outside our homes is especially attractive this year due to the easing of cautions about pandemic viral infections and because the near-summer season’s weather beckons. If you want to take your music or other streaming audio content with you as you travel about and settle down for a bit in an old favorite or newly discovered outdoor spot, look for Bluetooth speaker deals that can go with you. Best Buy has just sprung a welcome opportunity: a rare sale on Sonos portable speakers. The two Sonos smart portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers on sale below connect to audio sources via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You can use them with your home Wi-Fi network at home and then switch to Bluetooth when you travel. So check them out, but don’t take too long — a sale this rare may disappear at any time.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Intel Arc A730M fails to impress in real-world gaming tests

The brand-new Intel Arc Alchemist A730M graphics card has recently been tested in synthetic benchmarks as well as in real-world gaming tests. The GPU is still not widely available, so these are some of the first user tests that have been leaked to the public. While Intel Arc A730M did...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Here’s why Stage Manager only works on M1 iPads

At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, Apple announced numerous new features for iPadOS 16. One of the most prominent advances in the next-gen iPad software is the presence of more granular windows management, which Apple calls Stage Manager. The feature lets you resize tabs, reorder them, and group multiple apps together. For the first time in the history of iPads, you now have the option to play around with multiple windows simultaneously — although it’s also available on Mac.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

The Surface Pro 8 is $300 off at Best Buy right now

Getting a 2-in-1 computer can completely revolutionize your workflow. These handy devices can be both a powerful laptop and a versatile tablet, making them the ideal daily driver for many people. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect convertible device, then you should be on the lookout for Surface Pro deals. For example, we found Microsoft’s newest model on sale at Best Buy. You can pick up the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for just $1,300, a huge $300 discount on the regular price of $1,600. Keep reading to discover why the Surface Pro 8 is an amazing machine.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

HTC created a metaverse smartphone, and it’s being announced on June 28

Not everyone remembers the last time they carried an HTC smartphone, as the brand has been overshadowed by Samsung, Google, and OnePlus. However, HTC is plotting an interesting comeback to the smartphone market with a new handset set to be announced on June 28. HTC shared a tweet on Thursday,...
CELL PHONES

