You-nique Bou-tique is celebrating the five-year anniversary of their Swanton location. The clothing store at 117 N. Main St. had its ribbon cutting June 9, 2017. “I remember posting on Facebook asking if ladies would support a local clothing store in Swanton and being told we wouldn’t last two or even one year,” said Julie Berry.

SWANTON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO