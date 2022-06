NEW ORLEANS — Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans has announced that some of the pumps in Lakeview and Algiers are out of service. "DPS 6 in Lakeview houses two of those four pumps that are out. We expect to bring one back into service later this month. E pump at DPS 11 in Lower Coast Algiers is out due to an oil leak. The #4 Pump at DPS 13 near Tall Timbers in Algiers is on standby for Emergency Use Only. "

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO