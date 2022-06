When you first watched the trailer for The Witch, you were probably taken aback by an instantly unforgettable raspy voice that could be heard throughout this piece of advertising. There was an immediate sense of authority in this voice’s cadence, while the distinctiveness of his low rumble immediately made it further stand out. Who did those pipes belong to? The curiosity over those vocals would only grow stronger when moviegoers saw the entirety of The Witch and realized that voice belonged to Ralph Ineson. A longtime character actor in European cinema, Ineson had been in notable projects before, including scoring a small role in the last three Harry Potter movies. But The Witch catapulted Ineson to a new level of notoriety, one that’s allowed him to constantly remind us all that he’s one of the best modern character actors out there.

