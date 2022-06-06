ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Demolition begins on one of central Pa.’s last historic stone arch bridges

By Amy Worden/PennLive
WITF
WITF
 4 days ago
George Christianson stood on the lawn of the bucolic property in Annville he bought 60 years ago and watched a backhoe rip apart the sycamore trees alongside the old stone arch bridge. PennDOT contractors were beginning to demolish the triple arch bridge, built around 1880 to carry horses and...

Related
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Inmates Participate In Litter Cleanup Program

Harrisburg Community Correction Center inmates clean litter on Pennsylvania roadways with the support of PennDOT and Pennsylvania DOC. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) support Harrisburg Community Correction Center's (CCC) inmate litter cleanup, according to Pennsylvania DOC Release.
Berks Weekly

5th annual Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail features Berks County creamery

This summer, Pennsylvanians can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. On Thursday, the Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
City
Lawn, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

State Senators To Rally In Harrisburg To Oppose PennDOT’s Plan To Add Tolls To Girard Point Bridge, 8 Others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s currently free to cross the Girard Point Bridge in South Philadelphia, and several state senators want it to stay that way. On Wednesday, they will lead a rally at the state capitol to oppose PennDOT’s plan to add tolls to the bridge and eight others in the state. PennDOT introduced the plan as a way to maintain the costly bridges. The tolls would be $1 or $2 per trip. Gov. Tom Wolf supports the plan, but it’s getting major backlash. Earlier this month, a commonwealth judge in Cumberland County issued an injunction to temporarily halt the plan from moving forward.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
William Penn
biz570.com

Gas boom reboot predicted

An area law firm that has built a solid practice representing gas drilling companies in Pennsylvania is predicting a resumption of the gas boom following the COVID-19 slowdown. Pennsylvania is the second highest-producer of natural gas in the country, thanks to the Marcellus shale, where gas companies are employing hydraulic...
SCRANTON, PA
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Bill allowing illegal ATVs and dirt bikes to be destroyed or sold passes Pa. Senate

Lehigh Valley state Sen. Pat Browne’s bill to help boroughs and cities battle illegal ATVs and dirt bikes has passed the state Senate. Browne’s bill, SB 1183, would allow certain boroughs and cities to dispose of the vehicles, including selling them or destroying them. It would cover cities of the first, second, second A and third classes, including Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton and Reading.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Investigation At Lancaster County School District Completed

LANDISVILLE – Lancaster County’s Hempfield School District has completed its fact-finding portion of an investigation into a drag show event held at the high school on April 25th. It found building administrators were aware of the event and the school’s Gay Sexuality Alliance Club advisors received approval to hold the event. The event was publicized at the high school via Schoology posts to club members and school-wide announcements. There were principals in the building when guests arrived. There was a lack of professional judgment in allowing the guests to continue to the event, as they were dressed inappropriately for a school setting. Some corrective actions include review and enforce adherence to current policies and procedures with tightened internal controls and accountability. Also ensure proper administrator supervision in the building when student extracurricular events and activities are occurring. The district is limited in what it can share publicly about investigations involving students and staff, and cannot share the details of any disciplinary action due to an employee’s right to privacy. You can read the district’s complete statement by clicking on the picture below.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania liquor privatization bill passes House committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The long fight to privatize liquor sales in Pennsylvania took another step forward Wednesday and could appear on a statewide ballot. The Republican-led Pennsylvania House Liquor Control Committee approved House Bill 2272, which would create an amendment to the State Constitution banning the commonwealth from manufacturing or selling liquor. Should the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 11 northbound ramp closed in Snyder County

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Route 11 northbound ramp at the end of the Selinsgrove bypass is closed in Snyder County, due to a vehicle crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using the Route 35 exit and Route 2017 (Market Street) through Selinsgrove is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair rescued after fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

Elizabethtown, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

