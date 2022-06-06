ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Special surfboard stolen from Waikiki hotel ahead of competition

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kf0C_0g2OXtIa00

Spike Kane's customized surfboard was stolen from Ewa Hotel Waikiki on Saturday, just days before the AccesSurf Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championship.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Victim punched through open vehicle window in Halawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a male suspect punched a victim through an open vehicle window on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened at around 3:20 p.m. in Halawa. Officers were able to positively identify the suspect and arrest him by 5:25 p.m. The 41-year-old suspect was placed under arrest […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kona man accused for multiple crimes faces rare charge

Amid COVID and flu surge, pediatricians urge kids to get vaccinated. Kapiolani pediatrician Dr. Monica Singer says her practice has been busy with sick kids testing positive for COVID and flu. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Our consumer tech reporter Jamey Tucker has rounded up some ideas for dads who...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

New information about suspect in series of stabbings on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people were found stabbed to death and two others were wounded on the Big Island and officials said the suspect connected to them all is 24-year-old Chito Asuncion. Officials said Asuncion was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder and attempted murder in the […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Fort Street guard murder suspect pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Court documents stated that murder suspect Razi White has pleaded not guilty in the murder investigation of a Fort Street mall security guard. The incident occurred on Tuesday night on May 3 when Michael Stubbs was hit in the head with a water flask while he was on the job at Pioneer […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man arrested for murder that happened in Waipahu in February

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have arrested a man in connection with a murder that happened in Waipahu nearly four months ago. Police arrested the 33-year-old suspect at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Auahi Street in Kakaako for the murder of 27-year-old Aigofie Aigofie. Aigofie was killed on February 13...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

New K9 dog helps Ala Moana Center security

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ala Moana Center has a new K9 dog named Harley on the security team, according to the Ala Moana Center’s Instagram page. Harley is a three-year-old German Shepard originally from the Czech Republic. Her training was completed in Pennsylvania. She is trained in explosive detection, apprehension and tracking. When she can […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surfboard
KHON2

No findings after bomb threat reported at Honolulu Airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, officials said a verbal bomb threat was made in a terminal at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. According to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety, the threat was reported at around 10:46 a.m. Airport Sheriffs searched the area with their explosives K9 team but there were no findings. Terminal operations […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Big Island officials report helicopter crash with six passengers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaii County officials, a tourism helicopter reportedly crashed in a lava field near South Point on Wednesday. Officials claimed a 50-year-old male pilot and an 18-year-old female are in serious condition out of the six passengers that were on board. Four passengers were reported to be ambulatory. Initial reports said […]
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Expert: Residents with broken elevator deserve lower rent

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waikiki apartment building with a broken elevator for two months has residents asking the landlord to lower the rent. But they said that the request has been ignored. So what can tenants do? KHON2 spoke with a legal expert to find out. “My real worry is if I fall backward,” said […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Surfing
KITV.com

Events held around the islands for 150th Anniversary of King Kamehameha Day

Saturday, June 11, 2022 will honor the 150th anniversary of King Kamehameha Day, first celebrated in 1872 in honor of the King's grandfather. Events are scheduled around the islands on June 10 and 11. OAHU. The King Kamehameha Statue will be draped in lei for a ceremony at the Ali'iolani...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HART: Residents could be riding the Honolulu rail by the end of 2022

But the proposal continues to get push back from Central and Leeward Oahu residents who feel they're being left out. Plan to cut rail route short gains traction with the feds but concern remains over inflation. Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST. |. The rail authority says their...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

HPD arrests suspect accused of shooting victim, fleeing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said they have arrested a man in the investigation of a victim who was shot and pronounced dead at the scene in Waipahu. Police stated the 33-year-old suspect and a 27-year-old victim, Aigofie Aigofie, were involved in a verbal argument on Feb. 13 at around 11:10 p.m. The […]
HONOLULU, HI
West Hawaii Today

Police investigating discovery of body in Kona park

Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a body found at Hale Halawai in Kailua Village. About 6 a.m. June 27, Kona patrol officers responded to the park near the intersection of Alii Drive and Hualalai Road after receiving a report of a body. The victim, a 48-year-old Kailua-Kona...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s how to beat the long lines at these city refuse centers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Headed to the dump? The city has set up new cameras at the Waianae and Waipahu waste drop-off locations so residents can monitor the best times to drop off their trash without having to wait in line. Mayor Rick Blangiardi and City Councilmember Brandon Elefante announced on...
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

Traffic situation on waves at Ala Moana Bowls

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Suspect arrested after four stabbing incidents leave two victims dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department has arrested a Kailua-Kona man in connection to two murders and two attempted murders. On Tuesday, shortly before 6 a.m., officers responded to Hale Halawai Park after receiving a report of a lifeless body there. Investigations lead police to identify 24-year-old Chito Asuncion as the suspect and he […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy