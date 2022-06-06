Special surfboard stolen from Waikiki hotel ahead of competition
Spike Kane's customized surfboard was stolen from Ewa Hotel Waikiki on Saturday, just days before the AccesSurf Hawaii Adaptive Surf Championship.
