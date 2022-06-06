ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hepzibah, WV

Body found in West Fork River near Hepzibah (West Virginia)

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEPZIBAH, W.Va. (WV News) — After initially being dispatched for a water rescue, Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny has confirmed a body was discovered Monday afternoon in the West Fork River in the Restful Way area of Hepzibah. “Some fisherman located a...

www.wvnews.com

