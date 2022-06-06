ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

A simple tempo workout to add to any routine

runningmagazine.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes the perfect running workout exist? Regardless of your end goal, most training programs involve a combination of easy runs and a mixture of speed-work, hill intervals, or longer runs (and maybe all three). Workouts will vary from runner to runner and depend on goals, but most training plans involve tempo...

runningmagazine.ca

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

A 5-Minute Ab Workout You Can Do in Bed

Before you roll out of bed to start your long day, you can wake up your body and strengthen your core from the comfort of your mattress. "Workouts in bed can be beneficial, as they're more accessible for people working through specific injuries, rehab, joint pain, arthritis or degeneration," says Joanie Johnson, CPT, founder of Strong Mom Society and former professional dancer.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tempo#Interval Training#The Happy Runner
SELF

A Beginner Arms Workout With Just 4 Moves

Want to strengthen your arms, but aren’t exactly sure where to start? This beginner arms workout is just what you need to add to your routine—and it only has four moves. Your arms actually include a bunch of different muscles, including your biceps (muscles along the front of your upper arm), triceps (the back of your upper arm), deltoids (shoulders), brachioradialis (forearm muscles), and rotator cuff (small muscles in the back of your shoulder). Building strength in these muscles is important for pushing and pulling—both in everyday life, like when pushing a door open or pulling it closed, and in your strength training routines, such as when you perform an overhead press or a row.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Big Delts Fast: 30-Minute Shoulder Workout

It can be tempting to skip your workouts when you are short on time. That’s especially true for smaller muscle groups, like calves or delts. After all, no self-respecting bodybuilder would EVER miss training their biceps or pecs, right?!. However, while your gains may be able to survive the...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
LiveScience

Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Set review

The Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Set is a good fit for beginners looking to take their home training to the next level. More affordable than many adjustable dumbbells on the market, each one boasts 10 weight options (ranging from 5lb to 50lb) but still only takes up the space of a single dumbbell – ideal for a weights at home workout (opens in new tab). So, with this sterling CV in mind, we decided to add a pair to our at-home exercise set-up and see how they could improve our gym-free fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Rowing vs cycling: Which is best?

There are good reasons to evaluate rowing vs cycling as platforms to get you fit. The first and most obvious is that most gyms offer you the chance to hop on either one of the best rowing machines (opens in new tab) or best exercise bikes (opens in new tab).
CYCLING
FitnessVolt.com

Kate Hudson Diet and Workout Program

Kate Hudson is one of the most bankable actresses in Hollywood. She is well-known for her athletic figure. But it wasn’t always like that. After giving birth to her second child, Kate found herself 70 pounds overweight. Yet, 18 months and many workouts later, she was back to looking tight, toned, and terrific.
WEIGHT LOSS
Fatherly

FightCamp Is One Fun, Effective Home Workout System

There is probably no better workout than boxing. With every punch, you work the entirety of your muscle chain from head to toe. Boxing training increases balance and coordination, improves bone density, and can burn 300-400 calories in a 30-minute training session. But then there’s the head injuries, the cuts, or, in the case of those contact-free kickboxing classes, the embarrassment of pulling a hamstring trying a head kick. That’s why we recommend bringing a perfect workout home and giving a bag some hell with FightCamp. If you have room for the system — it requires about 32 sq feet for storage and training — you can get all the benefits of boxing, competition included, as you compete against other FightCampers via a leaderboard. All that adds up to the holy trinity of workout features: fun, effectiveness, and efficiency.
FITNESS
PopSugar

Feel Good With This 10-Minute Bodyweight Barre Workout

Join barre instructor Adrienne Rabena for a 10-minute bodyweight barre workout that'll leave you feeling amazing. In this routine, you'll hold squats and lunges and do a variety of upper-body exercises. Get ready to work on shoulder and inner-thigh circuits, overhead reach pulls, triceps lifts, and so much more. Through a series of moves, you'll strengthen all of the muscles in your arms and back — even without using weights. All you need is a mat to get started!
WORKOUTS
TechRadar

Why Garmin's strength training mode needs to be improved – or scrapped

The best Garmin watches are wonderful specialist tools. They’re great for any active person, especially endurance athletes. They’re great for swimmers, cyclists, runners, and triathletes, giving you extremely accurate metrics designed to help improve your performance at every level. They also really shine on hikes and trail runs, where GPS tools like elevation warnings and TracBack, which allows you to follow your route back to the start, can be used to full advantage.
YOGA
makeuseof.com

How to Get Fit With Hula Hoop Workouts on YouTube

Besides being a fun activity you used to do on the playground as a child, hula hooping can also be used as an exciting piece of exercise equipment. If you're someone who struggles to find the motivation to work out regularly, perhaps picking up a hula hoop is the answer. It is an enjoyable way to burn calories, boost your fitness levels, and make your core rock hard!
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Treadmill deals: Save on Nautilus and NordicTrack treadmills

Finding the best treadmill deals isn’t easy as there are hundreds, if not thousands of options to choose from. Some boast top-of-range features like touchscreen controls, virtual reality, and seamless connectivity to Smart devices while others have pretty much the same underlying machinery as those that first entered homes back in the 1960s. To help you make a decision, we’ve pulled together some of the very best treadmill deals we could find, deals to suit every workout routine, fitness level and budget.
FITNESS
CNET

Blood Flow Restriction Training Gets You Stronger Without the Heavy Weights

Blood flow restriction training is a technique that restricts blood flow in your arms and/or legs during exercise to help with injury rehabilitation, tendinitis, surgery post-op (such as knee surgery), maintaining strength during recovery and even optimizing performance for competitive athletes. When I was rehabbing an injury while training for my last race, my physical therapist used BFR training as part of my tendinitis recovery process. This was a tool I'd never used during other rehab sessions.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy