Atlanta, GA

Your insider’s guide to the Georgia Aquarium

By Staff
AccessAtlanta
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpened in 2005, Georgia Aquarium is a more than 600,000 square foot facility containing some 11 million gallons of fresh and saltwater, making it the largest aquarium in the Western Hemisphere. The aquarium aims to “inspire, educate, and entertain” its guests by teaching them about the world’s aquatic biodiversity...

www.accessatlanta.com

