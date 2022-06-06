Latest COVID Outbreak at Santa Barbara County Jails Grows to 34 Cases

What attracted you to UCSB’s journalism minor, and what would you say to students considering it? I discovered an interest in journalism after writing for the Daily Nexus my sophomore year, but became truly interested in pursuing it after joining WORD Magazine my junior year. I decided then that I wanted to apply to the journalism minor, and I’m so glad I did because it gave me amazing opportunities! To students considering it, I would say to go for it; the best way to find out what you want to do is to try everything you’re even vaguely interested in.

