Weekly Anniston Police Stats 05/30/22 to 06/05/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 05/30/22 to 06/05/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 909 calls for service. There were 104 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 56 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 12 felony arrests. There were 45 misdemeanor arrests. There were 17 traffic accidents, 161 traffic stops, and 59 traffic citations. 29 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were three felony arrests, two misdemeanor arrests and no warrants served.
