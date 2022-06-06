Weekly Anniston Police Stats 05/30/22 to 06/05/22

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Jameria Hairston is now out of the hospital, but we’re told her recovery will take some time. Her attorney calls what happened to her deplorable. In April, Hairston and her two kids were in the drive thru lane at Arby’s in Hueytown when investigators say former manager Shea Peoples “just snapped” and then allegedly threw hot grease on Hairston. She suffered second degree burns over a large portion of her body. She’s now out of the hospital but has a long recovery ahead according to her attorney Courtney French.

