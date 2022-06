CFHOF celebrates inductees with new exhibit (College Football Hall of Fame)

Former running back Garrison Hearst and former coach Mark Richt are two of the Georgia Bulldogs on the ballot for the 2023 College Hall of Fame class.

Hearst, 51, was one of the best running backs in Georgia history, but sometimes gets overlooked after the program recent wave of stars at the position, including Todd Gurley, D’Andre Swift and Nick Chubb.

