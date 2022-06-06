ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Naval bombing training scheduled for June in Marion County

click orlando
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, Fla. – Navy training schedules indicate training will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest from June 6 to 18. During...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 6

WCJB

Marion County Fire Rescue responds to house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion Vounty fire rescue crews responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at a mobile home in Ocala. Crews arrived in minutes at the Paddock Park South Mobile Home Park around 1 pm. They worked quickly to put out the flames, which had spread to multiple structures...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Apparent lightning strike destroys home in The Villages

An apparent lightning strike during a thunderstorm Wednesday night destroyed a home in The Villages. The strike occurred at about 7 p.m. at the home of Andrew and Joan Gissinger in the 600 block of Inner Circle in the Village of Amelia. The house was deemed a total loss by The Villages Public Safety Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Stricter penalties coming to Volusia County during special events

Daytona Beach, Fla. – Law enforcement in Volusia County is once again gearing up for a possible pop-up, unpermitted event called ‘Truck Meet’ in Daytona Beach. This time, though, deputies and police have a new state law on their side to help them control the crowds in “special event zones.”
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Forest Service#Navy#The Ocala National Forest#The U S Forest Service#Fleet Area Control
click orlando

Orlando business owner finds second chances through community cleaning service

ORLANDO, Fla. – From behind bars to a community helper and successful business owner, an Orlando man is turning his life around and helping others do the same. Marquis McKenzie, 31, started a cleaning business from the ground up and this week, his hard work paid off after he landed a big contract with the city of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Woman killed, 3 injured in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl, in a Flagler County crash Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway around 7:11 p.m. [TRENDING: Man bitten by gator he...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents share thoughts on bringing commercial flights, high-speed trains to city

Several residents from Ocala recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the city’s transportation needs. “Everyone wants to expand Ocala International Airport and their only reference is the airport in Orlando. Gainesville has an airport that accommodates commercial flights. Why don’t people use that? Everyone that has ever flown to visit us tells me that they have to make a connecting flight and it’s too expensive to fly into Gainesville. But they fly into Orlando or Tampa and rent a car. So, are people actually wanting to make our airport like Orlando’s or like Gainesville’s? Personally, I don’t fly. I have to drive all the way to Sanford if I want to take my car up north, or all the way to DeLand if I want to go visit my kids, because we have a perfectly good train station that has become a museum. I would love to board a train at an existing train station close by. I wonder if anyone is pushing to get the high-speed trains to stop here at our station in their future expansion plans. Taking a train to Orlando International Airport would probably be cheaper. I would love an Ocala stop added in their future plans to D.C.,” says Ocala resident Lea Gray.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Flagler County schools announce new principals, leadership

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt on Friday announced new leadership changes within the district, including the naming of two new principals. A news release from the district stated Bobby Bossardet will be the next principal of Flagler-Palm Coast High School. The release said Bossardet previously...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘Huge hazard:’ Daytona Beach leaders crack down on derelict boats

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – They’re eyesores, dangers to boaters, and create environmental hazards in Central Florida’s waters. Daytona Beach city leaders are cracking down on derelict boats. City commission just approved emergency funding to remove over a dozen. Those on the water said the problems they create...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

