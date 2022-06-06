Care and Share free grocery event in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Care and Share food bank will be distributing free groceries in Manitou Springs on Tuesday.

From noon – 1 p.m. on June 7, the community can stop by the Pool and Fitness Center at 202 Manitou Avenue to select as much or as little as they need. Groceries are free of charge and available to anyone who needs it.

The City of Manitou Springs announced a second date on June 21 for an additional food distribution event, with more dates to be added later. Follow the City of Manitou Springs Government on Facebook for additional dates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.