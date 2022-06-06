ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCU’s baseball season comes to a close, ECU wins Greenville regional, 13-4

By Chris Parks
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Playing in their 4th elimination game in three days, CCU was unable to dig out of an early hole and fell to the top-seeded East Carolina Pirates 13-4 in the NCAA Greenville Regional Championship game on Monday afternoon.

Coastal’s season comes to an end at 39-20-1 overall. The Chanticleers closed out the season going 22-7 over their final 29 games.

Nick Lucky, Christopher Rowan, Jr., Matt McDermott, and Nick Parker were all named to the 2022 NCAA Greenville Regional All-Tournament team.

ECU’s Carter Spivey (8-0) picked up the win for the Pirates. The 2022 American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year also allowed two runs, three hits, no walks, and five strikeouts over 5 innings.

The Coastal offense, which totaled 16 runs over two games on Sunday, ran out of gas on Monday, as the Chanticleers had just four runs on six hits in the loss.

Four-year Chant Lucky (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run) had a two-run home run, while Johnson (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run) added a two-run shot in the ninth inning.

With the Chanticleers’ gas tanks running low, the Pirates put the game away with an eight-run seventh inning, highlighted by a three-run home run off the bat of Worrell to pull away with a 13-2 lead.

The 2022 NCAA Greenville Regional was the 18th NCAA Regional postseason appearance for the Chanticleers and the third since winning the 2016 College World Series National Championship (2018, 2019, and 2022.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

