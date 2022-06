RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old woman was arrested and charged in a February double shooting near Raeford that left one dead. The shooting occurred on Feb. 23 in the 2600 block of Lindsay Raod just after 12:45 a.m. Hoke County deputies responded to the scene and found the...

HOKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO