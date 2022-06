Cody Rhodes has already stamped his latest WWE run with a legendary moment after wrestling against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral muscle. It had been reported that he was injured before the event, but no one was prepared for how massive the bruise was and that he would wrestle such a brutal match with the injury. Rhodes recently shared several photos of how the bruising progressed over the days before the event on his Instagram stories, and you can check out the photos below. As you can see, the bruise starts off small enough before eventually taking up a large portion of his pec and his arm (via WrestlingNews.co).

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO