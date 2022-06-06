Patricia Carver Sanders

(Age 84) Funeral service will be Wednesday May 8th at 11am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Peaceful Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
Four people were injured in a rain-related accident Monday on I-24. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Noisworthy investigated and determined Ashley Oaks of Clarksville had been headed east near the 75 mile-marker when she hydroplaned and struck a guard rail on the left side of the road. Two passengers,...
The three suspects charged for their alleged roles in the October 26 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at the intersection of Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville appeared Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. A grand jury in April indicted 25-year old Cortez Hairston of Hopkinsville for murder...
A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.
A two-vehicle accident involving a Hopkinsvlle Transit bus Tuesday morning at South Virginia and East 14th Street sent a local woman to the hospital for injuries. It happened about 10 a.m. and the report from Hopkinsville police says a witness told officers that 45-year old Michael Depp of Hopkinsville had been headed north on South Virginia when he ran a red light and struck the bus operated by 38-year old David Stovall of Hopkinsville, who reportedly had a green light.
The November general election ballot is set in Todd County after the non-partisan filing passed this week. While Todd County Judge-Executive Todd Mansfield is opposed by Republican former judge-executive Kent Knight, most countywide officials are unopposed. Those include PVA Perry Stokes, Coroner Timothy Wells, Sheriff Tracy White, County Clerk Cindy...
Fire destroyed a home and shed Wednesday morning on Adams Mill Road in Trigg County. Firefighters were called to 444 Adams Mill about 8:20 a.m. and were told the house was already fully involved in flames. Crews from Montgomery, East Golden Pond, Trigg-Lyon and Cadiz responded and there were no...
A Cadiz man was injured in a motorcycle accident over the weekend in Lyon County. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White says 71-year old Gary Hix of Cadiz was pulling out of Dryden Creek Road onto KY 274 when he encountered loose gravel and lost control of the motorcycle before exiting the roadway and going down an earth embankment.
A Madisonville teen was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a collision at West McLaughlin and South Main Street. According to the Madisonville Police Department, a 13-year-old was operating a bicycle on West McLaughlin and attempting to cross South Main at the same moment a vehicle driven by 60-year-old Kenneth Caraway of Madisonville was heading south on South Main.
Local leaders were in Oak Grove Tuesday morning for the Christian County Chamber of Commerce State of the Community Breakfast, giving updates on projects and progress in their communities. Oak Grove Mayor Theresa Jarvis welcomed the crowd to Valor Hall and noted the recent announcement that Buc-ee’s is opening one...
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on multiple felony charges Monday afternoon after he allegedly strangled a woman and threatened to commit suicide by cop. Hopkinsville police were called to a home in the 900 block of West Second Street a few minutes after 5 p.m. for an unknown problem and the first arriving officer requested back up due to 24-year old Antonio Rowe of Hopkinsville allegedly having a gun and threatening suicide by cop.
The Hopkinsville Christian County Public Library is resuming its Friday morning walks on the rail-trail and anyone is welcome to join their group. Executive Director DeeAnna Sova says all you have to do is show up at the trail behind the library on a Friday morning at 8. She says...
Hopkinsville is back to two candidates for mayor. Independent candidate Cary Sharber, Jr. has withdrawn from the race, according to the Christian County Clerk’s Office, which leaves Democrat Alethea West and Republican James Knight, Jr. on the ballot in November.
With trial set to begin on the last Monday of this month, several matters were discussed in Christian Circuit Court Tuesday morning in the murder case against 21-year old Robert Torian. Torian is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Moore during an argument that began inside a car on McHenry Street...
The Allegre Volunteer Fire Department had a very successful barbecue fundraiser over the weekend. The annual event always draws big crowds to the north Todd County community, but James Dossett says Saturday night’s fundraiser that featured good food and music from the Country Twang Band brought in a little over $13,000.
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Monday on North McPherson Avenue. Force was used to get inside a home in the 100 block of North McPherson, according to the incident report, which says a suspect stole two televisions and a video game system with a combined value of $1,600.
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on US 431 South in Logan County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 57-year old Stephen Stuehmeyer of Clarksville had been westbound on Schochoh Road and stopped at the stop sign at 431. He didn’t see a...
Final sentencing was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 22-year old Dalton Hall of Springfield, Tennessee, the man who pled guilty this year to the April, 2021 shooting death of Delmour Moncrief at the East Ninth Street Valero gas station in Hopkinsville. Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling spoke on...
A truck driver was hurt after his rig overturned onto the Pennyrile Parkway Monday afternoon. The Christian County Sheriff’s Department says 34-year old Dovran Soyunov of Illinois had been headed north near the Crofton exit when he drifted to the right when someone cut him off in traffic. His semi then went to the left into the median and overturned after striking a turnaround point.
