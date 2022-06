Coming in 2023 the Kansas City Zoo will bring their visitors an aquarium you've never seen before in the midwest. The aquarium will have six zones the warm coastline, warm shallows, warm reef, open ocean, cold shallows, and cold coastline. As you follow the zones you will walk through and learn about the sorry of the ocean currents connecting animals across the globe.

