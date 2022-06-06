Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo Celebrates 101 Years This Weekend

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The threat of fire forced the city of Lakewood to cancel its Independence Day fireworks show. City officials say the Big Boom Bash originally scheduled for July 2 will not go on. “The city is exploring other options to celebrate our nation’s independence and bring the community together in 2023,” officials stated in a news release. The city reminds residents all fireworks are illegal in the city including sparklers and smoke bombs. Violators could be fined up to $2,650. Lakewood joins a growing list of entities in the decision to cancel fireworks displays. Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan will host a...

1 DAY AGO