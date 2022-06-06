Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo Celebrates 101 Years This Weekend
By Terry West
heartoftherockiesradio.com
4 days ago
It’s time for the 101st Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo at the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds Saturday, June 11th, and Sunday, June 12th. Heart of the Rockies Radio will be broadcasting live from the BV Rodeo Grounds on Saturday,...
Burro racing is up and running in Colorado. The Creede Donkey Dash is Saturday, June 11th, beginning at 10 am. Burro racing is a great sport begun by some of Colorado’s 19th-century miners. Those hardy characters used burros to carry mining tools and supplies through the Rocky Mountains as...
DENVER — Colorado's summer concert season is heating up. The first stadium concert of season has already taken place at nearby Empower Field at Mile High and soon, Coors Field will be hosting its own concerts. Eight years after signing a cessation of touring agreement, Mötley Crüe will bring...
COLORADO, USA — It's going to be a scorcher of a weekend in Colorado! What are your plans?. Parker Days, Taste of Fort Collins, Carnival on the Plaza, Down to Earth Days, and Castle Rock's Ducky Derby are a few of the returning events this weekend. Tony Award-winning Best Musical "Moulin Rouge" has opened in the Mile High City and the Colorado Mammoth are at Ball Arena in the championship of the National Lacrosse League.
Isolated to scattered showers are possible over and near the mountains each afternoon and evening through the weekend. Critical fire weather conditions will increase for the San Luis Valley through Monday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 87. Look for an overnight low of 55. The San...
The monthly meeting of the Chaffee Patriots will take place tonight beginning at 6:30pm at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista. This month’s topic is “Journalism Today” featuring a panel of local journalists. Questions for the panel include will center around trust in the media, disinformation, free speech and the future of the news media. The audience will also have an opportunity to ask questions.
Look for a mostly sunny day with a slight chance of an afternoon and evening rain shower. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 83. Look for an overnight low of 53. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 77, a low of 47. Leadville and...
Poncha Springs is gearing up for an Old-Fashioned Independence Day celebration. On Sunday, July 3rd, the day begins with a parade beginning at noon. A picnic with Scanga hot dogs begins at 1pm at Chipeta Park followed by games and a fruit pie contest. A parade entry form and route...
Last week, longtime 9News meteorologist Kathy Sabine announced that she would no longer appear on the station's 10 p.m. broadcast, where she's been an extremely popular staple for the past eighteen years. But she stressed that she wasn't leaving the station, which has been Denver's TV news ratings champion for decades; instead, she'll deliver forecasts for 9News at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Here’s your CFS report for Thursday, June 9th. Flows on the Arkansas River have leveled off. You can still expect prime whitewater conditions out there today. Pine Creek / Numbers is running 1210 Cubic Feet Per Second. Enjoy free live music on The Beach at River Runners with Woodbelly...
The Pet Patrol, powered by Chili Heads, needs your help! Gobbler is missing!. While she may be a common color she is special to her family! She will purr for humans and will come to you if called. She is feisty and postures for other animals. Her owners have filled...
A popular Colorado restaurant that has been serving hungry patrons since the Great Depression will be closing its doors later this month. Founded in 1934, the Bonnie Brae Tavern was a popular restaurant in Colorado for 88 years. However, it will be closing its doors later this month. Ricky Dire, who owns the restaurant with his cousin Michael, said its last day open will be June 25, 2022.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking public input on its draft 10-year plan to manage the Arkansas River bighorn sheep herd that ranges from near Buena Vista to Salida to Canon City. Big game populations are managed by CPW biologists to achieve population objectives established for various herds. Typically, decisions...
Here’s your CFS report for Wednesday, June 8. Flows on the Arkansas River are still rising. You can expect prime whitewater conditions out there today. Pine Creek / Numbers is running 1200 Cubic Feet Per Second. Enjoy free live music on The Beach at River Runners tonight with Banshee...
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The threat of fire forced the city of Lakewood to cancel its Independence Day fireworks show. City officials say the Big Boom Bash originally scheduled for July 2 will not go on.
“The city is exploring other options to celebrate our nation’s independence and bring the community together in 2023,” officials stated in a news release.
The city reminds residents all fireworks are illegal in the city including sparklers and smoke bombs. Violators could be fined up to $2,650.
Lakewood joins a growing list of entities in the decision to cancel fireworks displays.
Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan will host a...
The State’s vaccine bus is at the Poncha Springs Visitors Center today and in Buena Vista in the parking lot at Main and Railroad on Sunday. The Covid-19 vaccine as well as flu shots will be available. Vaccines are free. No appointment is needed. Danny “Dan R” Ridenour has...
If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
