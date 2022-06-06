Bayli McSpadden: Closing the gap

Born Leisellotte Gisella Pobitschka peacefully passed from our lives on May 23rd, 2022 in Denver. She was born to Johann Pobitschka & Maria Oppelt in Kojetitz, Germany in 1929. After fleeing Nazi occupied territory along with her husband Lothar Klaschik, they moved to West Berlin where they had Suzanna & Thomas. They landed in Chicago to begin their life in the states. They ended up in Indianapolis, IN and had Christopher their 3rd child. After many years in Indiana they decided to move to beautiful Vail in the early ’70’s and start the now famous Hansel & Gretel Restaurant in Lionshead. Lisa was home in Vail. She loved the outdoors and her passion for skiing. Lisa was an accomplished Seamstress which lead her to being the Go-To Person if you needed a new dress or fix a pair of pants. She was the Stich-Bitch! Our family and friends will miss this Strong, Vibrant, Beautiful woman. She has touched all of us and will continue to do so.

20 HOURS AGO