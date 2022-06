Unified Sports Teams are an important part of advocating for all young people. Regular education students who are athletes, those who are not, as well as special education students, are able to compete on the same team. As we know, sports and exercise are important for the body, mind, and spirit. There is no reason that those who are part of the special education curriculum should be denied this opportunity as well as those students not able to compete at the varsity or junior varsity levels at their respective schools.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO