Bridge Fire 100% Contained

DATE AND TIME OF INCIDENT: 6-8-22, Approximately 5:30 PM. PLACE OF OCCURRENCE: Near the intersection of Highway 46 and Mill Road, Paso Robles. DETAILS OF NEWS RELEASE: On 6-8-22 at approximately 4:00 PM the Sheriff's Office received information about two wanted suspects out of Santa Barbara County believed to have been involved today in a carjacking, shooting, and armed robbery, as well as a murder that occurred on 6-5-22. At approximately 4:40 PM Sheriff's Deputies briefly saw the suspect's vehicle near Highway 46 and Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles. Sheriff's Deputies lost sight of the vehicle and additional Deputies responded to assist along with a CHP helicopter. The suspect vehicle was again located around 5:30 PM traveling east on Highway 46 near Mill Road. Sheriff's Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a high speed pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle continued eastbound leaving San Luis Obispo County and entering Kern County. Suspects exited their vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby orchard. Sheriff's Deputies established a perimeter around the orchard while Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to search. Suspects were ultimately located, and the case was turned over to Kern County. The Sheriff's Office is working with Santa Barbara and Kern Counties as they investigate and ensure appropriate charges are filed.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO