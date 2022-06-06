ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Bridge Fire 100% Contained

By Edhat Staff
Santa Barbara Edhat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fire is 100% contained and crews continue to root out stubborn hot spots in the interior areas of dense vegetation, reports the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. All evacuations have been lifted. The cause is actively under investigation. ​. Update b. y Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 10:00 p.m.,...

Santa Barbara Independent

Bridge Fire Fully Contained, Emergency Messaging Questioned

Sunday night’s Bridge Fire in Santa Barbara was called fully contained Monday morning, but firefighters stayed on site to dig out any hot spots. Mapping using infrared sensors put the fire at just under 8.2 acres, and no injuries were reported. Controversy and complaints, however, are being voiced online about how some people received notification of the fire and others did not.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
