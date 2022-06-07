ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

1 in 5 Maine kids experience food insecurity, need grows during summer

By WGME
WGME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) -- One in five kids in Maine lives in a home dealing with food insecurity. That means they don't always know where their next meal will come from or if it will be enough. With summer break right around the corner, it brings an end to a...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Forecasting Growth: Gardening for the birds

FREEPORT (WGME)— Humans are not the only ones who benefit from gardening. Many Maine bird species can also benefit from the plants we grow in our backyard. Derek Lovitch, the owner of Freeport Wild Bird supply, is an expert on Maine birds, and has written 2 books on birding in Maine. He says that having the right plants in your garden is essential if you want to attract birds to your backyard. This is especially true when it comes to hummingbirds.
FREEPORT, ME
WMTW

Maine data shows impacts of COVID-19 vaccination

AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of people in Maine hospitals who have COVID-19 has been dropping every day for more than a week and has been on a downward trend for nearly a month. As of Thursday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 132 people in...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Not All Cash Will Be Accepted at This Maine Corner Store

It's almost Summer, you know what that means. The sun is out and ready to make us sweat. Lets be honest, no one really likes sweat. Even holding hands with someone in the summertime isn't always that pleasant. Sweat gets in every nook and cranny; honestly, some of the worst...
LEVANT, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
wabi.tv

Beneath the Surface: Erin Brockovich on PFAS in Central Maine (Part One)

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine residents affected by forever chemicals known as PFAS now have a big-time endorsement in their fight for clean water. Renowned environmental activist Erin Brockovich, whose battle against contaminated California water was adapted into an Academy Award-winning movie, recently stopped by Fairfield and Unity to show her support.
FAIRFIELD, ME
Q97.9

Here’s a Fascinating Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns in 1950

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1950 Census preliminary population chart for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine Gun Safety Coalition hosting Giveback Day on Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Gun Safety Coalition will host a gun giveback day across the state Saturday from 10a.m. to 2pm. The program aims for people to safely dispose of their unwanted or unused firearms and ammunition. There will be gun safety information as well. The initiative started...
MAINE STATE
WGME

All furniture will be $3 at Goodwill on Fridays

All furniture will be $3 at Goodwill stores in Maine, New Hampshire and northern Vermont on Fridays starting June 10. The Furniture Friday deal will continue through September 30, according to Goodwill Northern New England. “Shoppers will get a great deal on nice furniture pieces, but there are other reasons...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Security
94.9 HOM

The 10 Safest Places to Live in Maine Right Now

Safety is important to everyone when thinking about where they're going to live and put down roots. In the state of Maine, the concern over dangerous criminals and violent crimes is relatively modest as compared to other states in the country. It's for good reason, too. According to SafeWise, Maine has the lowest violent crime rate in the entire nation. But that is only part of the story.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
countryfolks.com

Tree health concern updates for Maine

Mike Parisio, forest entomologist with the Maine Forest Service, recently presented an emerald ash borer (EAB) regulation update from late 2021. The three takeaways were that he expects the boundaries of the emergency order area to remain the same, although that could change as summer marks the time when they do most of their monitoring; all out of state firewood continues to be banned from Maine, except certified heat-treated wood; and the Maine Forestry Service continues to rely on the public to inform them how the spread of EAB is proceeding in regulated areas (and, if they feel comfortable, reporting any instances of untreated firewood being brought over the border into Maine).
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine emergency managers remind public to be prepared for hurricane season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the summer storm season approaches, the Maine Emergency Management Agency has a few reminders to keep you and your family safe and prepared. While Maine doesn’t usually see many hurricanes, they can still have an impact on the state. Penobscot County Emergency Management Director...
MAINE STATE
WGME

After record attendance, $50M in improvements planned for Maine state parks

Mainers and tourists will see some improvements to state parks this year. Governor Janet Mills announced a $50-million investment for state parks across Maine. Gov. Mills said the investment is happening as the state’s 48 state parks and historic sites have experienced record attendance. The state will use the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine lawmakers want investigation into price gouging by gas companies

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine lawmakers calling for an investigation into possible price gouging by gas companies. In a letter to the attorney general on Friday, more than 30 of members of the House and Senate jointly asked Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey to "explore all available options to determine whether or not there is any market manipulation at play."
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy