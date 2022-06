The annual Miss Utah competition is June 9-11th at Capitol Theater. We sat down with Sasha Sloan, Miss Utah 2021, about the upcoming event. Sloan spoke about service and scholarship being a large part of what Miss Utah is about and the importance of developing young women. Promoting driven women who give back to Utah is a large part of the Miss Utah Organization. For Sloan, the impact that this title has allowed her to have on the community is one of her favorite parts of the job. Through promoting “Refugees Welcome,” she has had the ability to speak with children in schools about the importance of inclusion and welcoming refugees in the community.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO