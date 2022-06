MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are coming together with the Feeding America mobile food pantry Thursday, June 9th. Distribution teams will begin giving out supplies at 10 a.m. and will do so while supplies last, or until noon. This is a drive-thru event, and directions will be given out by parking lot attendants upon arrival.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO