ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming community members now have a local space in which to gather. The Hygge Center at 301 N 1st St. is open and available for use. “We’re open for talking to people, we’re open to what people need to do, we’re hoping that people just know they can come on down. This is your place, this is our place, we’ll make it work,” Grace Episcopal Church Missioner Marna Franson said.

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO