Fans who watch Jeopardy! regularly know that Ryan Long has been on a hot streak but they’re worried about his glasses. Well, they are talking about them because some of them see a problem with his lenses. Are the glasses in need of some repair? Fans have been talking about the situation over on Reddit. Yes, when you watch this famed game show all the time and see things, then you want to talk about them.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO