ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Judge grants injunction to halt proposed Congressional districts

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMtrm_0g2OQfrl00

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction against the re-drawn Congressional districts passed by the legislature.

Every 10 years, political districts must be redrawn to reflect any changes in population.

After the state legislature redrew the state's six Congressional districts, a group of civil rights groups filed suit and asked the court to do what they believe the math requires: create a second majority-Black district.

As reported in detail by our media partners at The Advocate, the suit accuses the state Legislature of illegally diluted the voting power of Black residents by leaving the state with just one Black-majority district even though two out of every six residents of Louisiana is Black.

On Monday U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick granted a preliminary injunction that prevents state election officials from conducting any elections using the Legislature's districts.

In her ruling, Dick directs the legislature to "enact a new map that is compliant with the Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act."

The judge ordered legislators to adopt a compliant plan by June 20, 2022.

According to the Associated Press, State officials swiftly filed a notice of appeal. The district map was drawn up in a special session earlier this year by the Republican-dominated Legislature. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the maps but his veto was overridden.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

GOP-backed Louisiana congressional map temporarily reinstated by appeals court

A congressional map in Louisiana favoring Republicans was reinstated Thursday, a temporary victory for the GOP that will likely be appealed. A Thursday night stay from a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a prior ruling that nixed a different map while ordering a new one crafted that contains an additional black-majority district. The appeals court decision did not opine on the merits of the lower court's decision but simply imposed a stay while it evaluates the ruling. It is unclear when the temporary order is expected to be revisited.
LOUISIANA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Salon

“We’re all doomed”: Even overwhelmingly Democratic New York legislature can’t pass a climate bill

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. A major renewable energy bill never got a vote before the New York State Assembly's session ended early Saturday, leading its supporters and political observers to call out the Democratic speaker and cast doubt on the party's commitment to climate action on a national scale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Second Jan. 6 committee hearing ditches prime time

The Jan. 6 committee hearing announced the date and time of its second hearing of its June series, and it's ditching prime time for the second round. While the first Jan. 6 hearing will be a prime-time spectacle at 8 p.m. on Thursday, the committee announced Monday that the second will be at 10 a.m. next Monday morning during normal committee hours. While the first hearing will be broadcast live by major television networks, it's unlikely the second will get the same treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
The Independent

Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks lose

Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia's open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state's GOP primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.That call to close primaries comes after an Associated Press analysis of early voting records from data firm L2 found that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago crossed over to cast ballots in the May 24 Republican primary. The five statewide GOP incumbents whom Trump had targeted for defeat — including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: January 6 hearings loom — and Republicans have decided on their strategy

On Thursday, the select committee investigating last year’s January 6 Capitol attack will hold its first of its prime-time televised hearings. While the committee held a hearing last year with officers who confronted the mob of Trump supporters, this will be the first hearing when many people will be paying attention. (Incidentally, it’s been scheduled for a day when there are no games for the NBA Finals and few major marquee Major League Baseball games, meaning that sports fans won’t have many other viewing obligations.)The hearings also come just after the Justice Department decided to indict former president Donald Trump’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Congressional Districts#Voting Rights#The Advocate#The Associated Press#State#Republican#Democratic
FOXBusiness

If GOP wins big in November’s midterm elections, Data Trust will deserve some of the credit

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Black leads a Republican data hub group that is "collecting every bit of absentee and early vote information from every state that’s happening right now." Black is chief executive officer of Data Trust, which describes itself as "the leading provider of voter and electoral data to Republican and conservative campaigns, parties and advocacy organizations."
ELECTIONS
The Conversation U.S.

Conservative Supreme Court justices disagree about how to read the law

With a 6-3 majority, conservative justices on the Supreme Court may appear poised to hand down decisions that the Republican presidents who appointed them would applaud. As a political scientist who has published several books on law and politics, I know it’s true that the political affiliation of the president who appointed a justice is a powerful indicator of how that justice will vote. But ideology does not explain everything. Not all cases divide neatly along partisan lines, and, what’s equally important, Supreme Court decisions consist of more than votes. They also set forth judicial reasoning, which offers vital clues...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

QAnon Influencer Jim Watkins Says He Was ‘Interrogated’ by the Jan. 6 Committee

The man who helped popularize QAnon claims he appeared before the Jan. 6 committee on Monday to answer questions about his connections to the Trump family. Jim Watkins, who owns and operates 8kun—a fringe message board formerly known as 8chan, where the anonymous user known as Q posted thousands of updates that fed the conspiracy movement—appeared in a livestream late Monday night claiming he’d testified before the committee earlier in the day.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

2022 midterms: What to watch in primaries in 7 states

Primary elections in seven states Tuesday will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate races this fall, with many contests shaped by political fissures in both major parties and the lingering shadow of former President Donald Trump.With control of Congress in play, a string of Republican House incumbents are contending with challenges from the political right, and some rivals are embracing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. No incumbent governors or senators appear to be in imminent danger. In Iowa, several Democrats are jockeying for the chance to take on...
ELECTIONS
Slate

Congress Has Never Considered Fetuses Persons Within the Meaning of the 14th Amendment

Last month, in response to the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinon ending Roe v. Wade, the Louisiana legislature briefly considered a bill that would define a fetus as a person for the purpose of the state’s homicide law. While the legislation was quickly tabled, the notion of so-called personhood laws is likely to become more realistic if Alito’s draft opinion ending the right to an abortion becomes Supreme Court precedent in the weeks ahead. Indeed, in a discussion about fetal “quickening” on Page 16 of the draft opinion, Alito cites a brief by John M. Finnis and Robert P. George that argues that fetuses are legal people. Finnis and George are clearly wrong, though. This issue has already been considered and decided by the Reconstruction-era Congress. They definitively determined that fetuses do not count as “persons” for purposes of the 14th Amendment, as Finnis and George argue.
LOUISIANA STATE
WEKU

U.S. House loses more 'swing' in 2022

Every ten years, congressional districts are redrawn to reflect the nation's population shifts, and every ten years, the number of U.S. House seats that could be reasonably won by either party continue to shrink. Kelly Burton, president of the left-leaning National Democratic Redistricting Committee, says it might not be great...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KATC News

KATC News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy