The men accused of assaulting a Baltimore Police Officer file a lawsuit

Two men accused of assaulting a Baltimore Police Officer have filed a lawsuit.

The law firm representing the two men announced a sweeping federal civil rights lawsuit against the Baltimore City Police Department and Sgt. Welton Simpson Jr.

"The Baltimore City Police Department has been operating for decades under a pattern and practice of failing to curtail, failing to correct, failing to train its officers," said Malcolm Ruff, Trial Lawyer.

The plaintiffs, Zayne Abdullah and Donnell Burgess, were arrested in 2020 for assaulting a Baltimore Police officer.

But the charges were eventually dropped after a review of body camera footage showed inconsistencies in the story.

The officer involved, Sgt. Simpson, was indicted for giving misleading information.

