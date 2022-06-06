ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The men accused of assaulting a Baltimore Police Officer file a lawsuit

By WMAR Staff
 4 days ago
Two men accused of assaulting a Baltimore Police Officer have filed a lawsuit.

The law firm representing the two men announced a sweeping federal civil rights lawsuit against the Baltimore City Police Department and Sgt. Welton Simpson Jr.

"The Baltimore City Police Department has been operating for decades under a pattern and practice of failing to curtail, failing to correct, failing to train its officers," said Malcolm Ruff, Trial Lawyer.

The plaintiffs, Zayne Abdullah and Donnell Burgess, were arrested in 2020 for assaulting a Baltimore Police officer.

But the charges were eventually dropped after a review of body camera footage showed inconsistencies in the story.

The officer involved, Sgt. Simpson, was indicted for giving misleading information.

READ MORE: BPD sergeant convicted of lying about attack captured on viral video

T Hawk, the real
3d ago

The city is in a free fall, and will never pull out of it with with bad policing and frivolous lawsuits. No one will ever want to protect and serve in an area with so much crime and low compensation. Good luck to them, but it is frivolous at best.

