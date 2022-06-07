Wilmington Fire Department Loses Two Trucks In Less Than A Month, Officials

The damaged truck from Sunday night's incident Photo Credit: Facebook/Wilmington Fire Department

The Wilmington Fire Department is heeding a warning to drivers after losing a second truck to a motor vehicle accident in less than a month, the department said on Facebook.

The last truck was hit while blocking traffic during a motor vehicle crash on I-93 around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, Chief William Cavanaugh said in a release posted on Facebook.

None of the crew were injured and the driver of said vehicle was taken into custody. Cavanaugh said this is the second time in a month that one of their vehicles was involved in an accident.

"This is yet another reminder to slow down and proceed with caution around emergency vehicles with their lights on," the first Facebook post read.

The previous incident involved a truck getting hit while making a left turn from the high speed lane on I-93 Southbound on May 18, according to another release from the department.

That incident involved some crew members sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and neither incident was a result of the department's actions.

Cavanaugh added that his department would be getting mutual aid from surrounding departments to make up for their loss.

