ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Cities With the Strongest Economies in 2022

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3ap4_0g2OQCSo00 Considering important factors like recent growth in employment and wages and the number of college-educated residents, Utah has a lot going for it. The Beehive State has been in a decade-long economic boom. Its gross domestic product growth jumped by nearly 37% from 2010 to 2020, according to Forbes magazine.

Utah not only has three of the best-performing U.S. cities or metropolitan areas with populations greater than 500,000 people, but it also has two smaller cities that rank among the most successful when it comes to these factors. (These are America’s 50 best cities to live .)

To identify the 15 best performing large cities in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report Best-Performing Cities 2022 - Charting Economic Resilience and Opportunity , published by the nonprofit economic think tank Milken Institute. The report looked at metropolitan areas, rating each by an index comprising 11 measures, including employment and wage growth.

Utah, Texas, and Colorado have the largest number of best-performing large cities. Metro areas in nine other states, including the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area that overlaps into Arkansas and Missouri, have performed well above the national averages. (These are the best states to look for a job .)

Provo–Orem, Utah, ranks first due to high job growth, wage growth, and high-tech GDP growth. The area, dubbed the Silicon Slopes, has attracted such tech giants as Oracle, Adobe, and Amazon, and remains a fertile ground for young startups.

Employment growth in the top 15 large cities ranged from 2.5% in San Jose, California, to almost 20% in Provo. Provo also experienced the largest jump in wages, at 28%, from 2015 to 2020.

San Jose has the largest bachelor’s degree or higher attainment rate among adults, at 53%. Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas, ranks as the 10th best-performing city or metropolitan area, with a population of more than 7.4 million, the largest on the list.

Here is the city with the strongest economy in 2022
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxrah_0g2OQCSo00

15. Boise City, ID
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +17.4% -- #2 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +21.2% -- #4 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 33.2% -- #84 highest
> Total population: 730,483 -- #89 highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnIHY_0g2OQCSo00

14. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +4.1% -- #52 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +7.5% -- #32 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 44.7% -- #15 highest
> Total population: 2,928,437 -- #30 highest

ALSO READ: America’s 50 Best Cities to Live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUQvC_0g2OQCSo00

13. Ogden-Clearfield, UT
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +10.6% -- #10 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +12.5% -- #13 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 31.9% -- #105 highest
> Total population: 672,948 -- #94 highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoThv_0g2OQCSo00

12. Huntsville, AL
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +8.0% -- #21 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +8.4% -- #28 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 39.8% -- #27 highest
> Total population: 464,607 -- #125 highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znYZL_0g2OQCSo00

11. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +4.2% -- #48 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +11.6% -- #16 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 46.4% -- #13 highest
> Total population: 636,256 -- #101 highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8ltw_0g2OQCSo00

10. Dallas-Plano-Irving, TX
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +8.2% -- #19 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +6.5% -- #41 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 36.0% -- #57 highest
> Total population: 7,451,858 -- #7 highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkF5O_0g2OQCSo00

9. Colorado Springs, CO
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +6.9% -- #27 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +5.0% -- #51 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 38.6% -- #42 highest
> Total population: 735,480 -- #88 highest

ALSO READ: The Best States to Look for a Job

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ow25g_0g2OQCSo00

8. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +10.6% -- #9 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +10.7% -- #18 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 33.2% -- #82 highest
> Total population: 526,101 -- #115 highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DOaM_0g2OQCSo00

7. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +2.5% -- #64 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +23.2% -- #2 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 52.5% -- #3 highest
> Total population: 1,985,926 -- #46 highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vlSb_0g2OQCSo00

6. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +4.2% -- #49 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +22.1% -- #3 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 43.6% -- #16 highest
> Total population: 3,928,498 -- #25 highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTgE6_0g2OQCSo00

5. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +11.2% -- #7 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +13.5% -- #8 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 30.9% -- #116 highest
> Total population: 594,001 -- #105 highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNqCi_0g2OQCSo00

4. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +10.4% -- #11 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +11.8% -- #14 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 32.2% -- #98 highest
> Total population: 4,860,338 -- #18 highest

ALSO READ: Metros Where Home Prices Shot Up This Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSmK9_0g2OQCSo00

3. Salt Lake City, UT
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +8.7% -- #17 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +13.3% -- #10 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 35.8% -- #62 highest
> Total population: 1,215,955 -- #58 highest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017Sbn_0g2OQCSo00

2. Austin-Round Rock, TX
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +12.5% -- #4 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +19.0% -- #6 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 46.0% -- #14 highest
> Total population: 2,173,804 -- #41 highest

1. Provo-Orem, UT
> Employment growth, 2015 to 2020: +19.8% -- #1 highest out of 200 cities
> Wage growth, 2015 to 2020: +28.0% -- #1 highest
> Adults with bachelor's degree or higher: 40.7% -- #25 highest
> Total population: 633,129 -- #102 highest

Methodology

To identify the 15 best performing large cities in the United States, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report Best-Performing Cities 2022 - Charting Economic Resilience and Opportunity, published by the nonprofit economic think tank Milken Institute. The report looked at metropolitan areas, rating each by an index that includes 11 different measures, including GDP, employment, and wage growth. Other measures included high-tech-related measures, access to broadband, and housing affordability.

Supplemental data includes the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher for each metro and population from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 2020 five-year estimates.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Utah With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New Mexico With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
FARMINGTON, NM
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in California With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Colorado With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
California State
City
Orem, UT
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
Huntsville, UT
Local
Utah Business
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Montana With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Dakota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BISMARCK, ND
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Arizona With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#U S Census Bureau#Gross Domestic Product#Housing Affordability#Forbes#Milken Institute#Oracle
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in South Carolina With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,624 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 150 fatalities for […]
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Georgia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Delaware With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
DELAWARE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

118K+
Followers
80K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy