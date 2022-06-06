ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark gain a valuable Nations League win thanks to a wonderstrike from Jens Stryger Larsen against Ralf Rangnick's Austria... in a match delayed by 90 minutes due to power outage in Vienna

 4 days ago

Ralf Rangnick's Austria stumbled in Vienna as they failed to follow his impressive start to international management in a 2-1 loss to Denmark.

The kick-off was delayed by 90 minutes due to a power outtage in the city that saw fans using their phones to try and light the stadium.

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emille Hojberg opened the scoring against the run of play after half an hour. It was Denmark's first chance of the game and their only meaningful attack for 15 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbJ62_0g2OQ81900
Jens Stryger Larsen scored an excellent curled winner from outside the box in the 84th minute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5FeA_0g2OQ81900
Fans used their phones to try and illuminate the stadium due to a power outtage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbbxS_0g2OQ81900
Hojberg scored the opening goal as Denmark took a memorable three points from Vienna

Austria looked rattled for the rest of the first half but were much stronger after the break thanks to the introduction of Marko Arnautovic.

They equalised after 67 minutes when Xaver Schlager scored after a poor attempted pass from Kasper Schmeichel in the Danish goal.

Arnautovic was a livewire in the second half. Playing his 100th Austria game, He did brilliantly to take the ball past Schmeichel but somehow hit the post from a tight angle in the 74th minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NV6zT_0g2OQ81900
Ralf Rangnick was visibly frustrated as his Austria side failed to make their dominance count

It was one of two or three chances he could have scored on a day when Austria should have done better.

Despite a dominant display from the home side in the second half, Jens Stryger Larsen scored a stunning winner for the Danes in the 84th minute as he curled in an effort from outside the box to bag just his third international goal in close to 50 games.

The result moved Denmark to the top of Group A1 with six points from two games while Austria are second after France were held to a 1-1 draw away at Croatia earlier on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zhh1d_0g2OQ81900
Marko Arnautovic missed a great chance to equalise for Austria after rounding the goalkeeper

Elsewhere, Iceland drew for a second time in Group B2 as they were held 1-1 by Albania in Reykjavik.

Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored the equaliser for the hosts four minutes into the second half after Taulant Seferi put Albania ahead on the half-hour mark.

Kazakhstan moved top of Group C3 with a 1-0 win over Slovakia in Trnava. Aslan Darabayev scored the only goal after 26 minutes.

The other match in the group between Belarus and Azerbaijan ended in a goalless draw. Azerbaijan finished with 10 men after midfielder Gismat Aliyev was sent off in the closing minutes.

Arturs Zjuzins' 73rd-minute goal took Latvia to the top of Group D1 as they beat Liechtenstein 1-0 while Andorra and Moldova drew 0-0.

Comments / 0

