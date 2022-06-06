ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yup, she's got red hair! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan release birthday snap of baby Lilibet

By Maria Puente, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

It's official: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is a ginger. And at one, she's already a charity fundraiser.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex on Monday released a new picture of their second child, who turned 1 on June 4 while she was in London with her parents and older brother Archie, 3, for great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations .

The baby, wearing a diaphanous dress of a pale blue color and a little white bow in her hair, which is the same red color as Prince Harry's hair, is pictured smiling happily on a lawn.

(The baby's hair color may change as she gets older but red hair runs in the family of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, of the aristocratic Spencer family.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGxzt_0g2OQ6Fh00
Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who turned 1 on June 4, is seen in a picture released by her parents on June 6, 2022. Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images

More: Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet, named after Queen Elizabeth II, turns 1

The picture, taken by a family friend, Misan Harriman , was described in an announcement as candid and spontaneous. Harriman, who also shared the portrait on social media, wrote on Instagram that it was "such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around."

The picture was released along with a few details about the child's birthday party at Frogmore Cottage , the Sussex's home on the Windsor Castle estate when they are in the United Kingdom.

According to the announcement from the Sussex office in California where they now live, the baby's birthday party was celebrated at a casual backyard picnic at Frogmore with a few close friends and family. Attendees' identities were not disclosed but most of the royal family spent Saturday at various jubilee events.

Harry's brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge and two of their children, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, spent some of their day at Cardiff Castle in Wales for a jubilee-related engagement.

Almost all of the royal family, except for the queen and the Sussexes, spent the evening at a Platinum Jubilee "Party at the Palace" concert at Buckingham Palace in London.

According to a spokesperson for the Sussexes familiar with the situation but not at liberty to speak to the media, the baby's birthday cake was created by baker Claire Ptak from East London’s Violet Cakes Bakery , who also created Harry and Meghan's wedding cake in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the spokesperson, "remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter."  The couple was "amazed" that people "around the world made donations amounting to over $100,000 to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honor," the Sussex announcement said, referring to one of the couple's favorite charity projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D69XI_0g2OQ6Fh00
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan offer first glimpse of Lilibet Diana. Photo by Alexi Lubomirski; Copyright owned by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ©2021

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, expressed gratitude to donors who have supported World Central Kitchen.

"WCK is first on the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crisis. They build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. Most recently, they provided support in Uvalde, TX and Ukraine," the couple's announcement said.

More: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Texas school shooting memorial site, leaves white roses

Up until now, few glimpses of Lilibet have been offered by her parents. A picture on their 2021 Christmas card, which showed the couple with both children, showed Lilibet as an infant held in the air by her mother.

Baby Lili, as she is called, is named for her great-grandmother, the queen, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet. She was born in Santa Barbara, California, near her parents' estate in Montecito, and as such is the first royal heir relatively close to the throne (she is eighth in line after her brother and father) to be born an American citizen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhgiR_0g2OQ6Fh00
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex leave after a service at St Paul's Cathedral in London, on the second day of the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan wore a grey/beige ensemble featuring a Dior trench coat and a Dior straw hat. Matt Dunham, AP

The picture was released a day after the conclusion of the four-day celebration of the queen's unprecedented 70-year reign, and marked the first time the couple had returned to Harry's home country with their children since they stepped back from royal life in February 2020 and moved to California.

Related: Prince Louis steals the show at Platinum Jubilee, from shushing Duchess Kate to silly expressions

Although the queen had met Archie soon after his birth in London, she had yet to meet Lilibet. Harry and Meghan were reported to have introduced her to the 96-year-old monarch in a private meeting at Windsor Castle where the queen now resides full time.

Harry and Meghan, contrary to dire tabloid predictions before the jubilee began on June 2, kept a low profile while they were in the U.K. Because they are no longer "working" royals, they were not invited to take part in some royal events, such as the June 2 Trooping the Colour parade marking the monarch's official birthday.

But they did attend the Service of Thanksgiving for the queen's long reign at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3, marking the first time they were among Harry's family at an official event in more than two years. (The queen had to bow out due to "discomfort" in getting around after appearing at the Trooping parade.)

Harry and Meghan were cheered by the crowd outside the cathedral when they arrived but once inside their reduced status became more obvious: They sat behind and on the other side of the aisle from Will and Kate, suggesting that the much-discussed "rift" between the brothers since the Sussex departure lingers.

Platinum Jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign: See all the photos

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yup, she's got red hair! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan release birthday snap of baby Lilibet

Comments / 38

Bebee Powers
3d ago

adorable. looks like her dad when he was younger... he was a cutie pie with what pictures were released, Dianah try to protect the children from prying paparatzi....children need protecting from their vunerables.

Reply
18
IowaChillin
3d ago

Beautiful Baby. I come from a similar heritage racially. I have 3 White Grand parents and 1 African American Grand parent. My phenotype is very European, blue eyes, blonde hair, and white skin.

Reply
6
Theresa Hallowell
3d ago

She's a BEAUTIFUL red hair 👶 just like her DAD. They are a happy family. 🌺

Reply
6
