Marine Warning issued for Erie, Lorain counties

By Courtney Shaw
 4 days ago
A Marine Warning has been issued for Erie and Lorain counties.

The warning is in place until 7:15 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm has been spotted in that area.

Wind gusts could reach 34 knots or greater.

Small boats could be damaged by the high winds.

