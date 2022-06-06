Marine Warning issued for Erie, Lorain counties

A Marine Warning has been issued for Erie and Lorain counties.

The warning is in place until 7:15 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm has been spotted in that area.

Wind gusts could reach 34 knots or greater.

Small boats could be damaged by the high winds.

