Tallahassee Police Department announces arrest in Sunday shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department announced an arrest from a shooting incident at the 2400 block of Tree Top Court Sunday at 12:20 a.m.

According to TPD’s Incident Synopsis report, Torrance Paramore, age 29, was arrested and is facing attempting homicide, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, burglarizing a dwelling while armed, and displaying a firearm during a felony.

Paramore is accused of kicking in a door and fired a gunshot at a male victim. The report notes an officer heard the gunshot and entered the residence to check the safety of the occupants.

The report says Paramore was on pre-trial release and was wearing an ankle monitor.

The monitor tracked Paramore to the Magnolia Terrace Apartments, located on the 500 block of East Magnolia Drive. The report says Paramore was taken into custody at the apartment and the victim did not report any injuries.

SAWTOOTH DRIVE

The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to an incident on the 3200 block of Sawtooth Drive Monday at 12:29 a.m.

According to its incident synopsis report, while a woman was discarding trash on the side of her residence, a vehicle stopped in front of her residence.

She briefly spoke with the occupant(s) in the vehicle and then retreated into her residence.

The occupant(s) inside the vehicle then shot multiple times into the residence and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an open and active investigation.