Columbus, OH

Tell Me More: Ohio University grad says goodbye to 9 to 5, hello to TikTok

By Brad Johansen
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Going to Ohio University to find a 9 to 5 job was exactly what Columbus native Becca Moore set out to do.

A TikTok titan who gets clicks, 23-year-old Moore — who made headlines for befriending an Uber driver while stranded at the 2022 Coachella music festival — had it all lined up until social media caused her a little problem, which quickly turned into big bucks.

“Oh, now I brag, she’s a social influencer,” Keith Moore, Becca’s father, said in the kitchen of his Gahanna home.

After graduating from Ohio University, Moore had one goal in mind: earn a salary. She found a 9 to 5 job, but just before she started, her soon-to-be boss called and ordered her to take down her Instagram account.

“I was posing in bathing suits, and it was a bad look for the company,” Moore said.

She quickly jumped on the internet and scoured social media, and to Moore’s surprise, she said she discovered that all the men working at the company had posted photos online wearing bathing suits.

Upon her discovery, Moore said she quit the job before she even started and switched over to a new medium: TikTok.

The first video she ever posted that featured Moore ranking her various dates to fraternity parties became a hit, she said.

“I rated them 12 out of 10, or 13 out of 10, and people are like why is she rating them so high?” Moore said.

Despite the success of her first post, Moore said she needed money. So, she “tricked” the Short North restaurant Town Hall into hiring her, she said.

A bartending job with no experience gave Moore plenty of time to post on social media, she said.

But shortly after she started the new gig, Town Hall general manager Adam Heath said he had to fire the 23-year-old TikTok star after she failed to show up for her shift because she was in Nashville recording a podcast for ‘Total Frat Move.’

“We caught Becca visiting her folks,” Heath said. “Nashville’s home, for now.”

While Heath wasn’t pleased with Moore’s absence from work, he also pointed to questionable social media posts.

“Her brand attacks the double standard that made her quit that 9 to 5,” Heath said. “Listing the things men shouldn’t be allowed to have. Simple things, like, blankets or running water.”

Travel is constant for Moore, like her renowned trip to Coachella where a friendly Uber driver helped her after she lost her phone, wallet and keys at the California music festival.

To repay the Uber driver, whose daughter Myra was diagnosed with cancer, Moore reached out to her 900,000 TikTok followers to help with the girl’s treatment.

So far, she has raised about $250,000 to help the Uber driver’s daughter.

About 90% of Moore’s followers are women and advertisers who pay for her to wear and model their brand’s clothes, makeup and products, she said. Even Amazon Prime wants her to review their content.

Putting on makeup in one of her videos, Moore said, is worth about $10,000. Displaying a company’s product — another $10,000, she said.

“My low months I’m making $10K,” she said. “This month is like $50K.”

While it’s not the 9 to 5 she expected, Moore is earning the big bucks at her social media influencing job, and everything is content, she said.

“As long as people care about my life, I’ll have a job,” she said. “If not, I’ll just go work at a tiki bar somewhere.”

