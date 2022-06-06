ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As gas prices continue to rise, so do bicycle prices

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

(WTVO) — Some commuters have turned to bicycles to avoid spending money on gas, but even biking to work is getting more expensive.

Global supply shortages hit bike shops hard in 2020, and just like everything, the cost of some bike parts are up quite a bit. They have been forced to pass that on and slowly raise their prices as a result.

“Some things have gone up not a lot; some have gone up the 25%,” one shop said. “Sort-of the entry-level hybrid bike has gotten significantly more expensive than it was two years ago.”

Along with the cost, it is also taking a lot longer to get new bikes in. Some models have a 15 month backlist wait time.

