ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, TX

Andrews getting new City Hall

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177GPY_0g2OOLuP00
Architect Walter Pate, Council members Stephanie Martin and Chris Helbig, Mayor Flora Braly, Council members Mark Lambert and Jane Gomez, City Manager Steve Eggleston and general contractor Jason Pharr join in the groundbreaking for the new Andrews City Hall Monday. The total project cost is budgeted for $4.2 million. (Courtesy Photo)

ANDREWS Andrews City Hall should have have a new building to call home next summer.

A groundbreaking was held Monday at the site, which sits right across from the current City Hall at 111 Logsdon St.

Including furniture and equipment, City Manager Steve Eggleston said the project cost is budgeted at $4.2 million. Construction will cost $3.9 million.

“That includes contingencies, so if we don’t spend the contingencies it could be less,” Eggleston said.

Pate Architects of Midland is the architect and Pharr & Co. in Lubbock is the contractor.

The current building was constructed in 1951, Eggleston said.

“… We knew our police station is actually (in) another building over on Main Street and it’s too small for our police department. So we hired our architect to decide what’s the smartest thing for us to do with our existing police department, our existing city hall and this new land that we got for a bargain. And he, after doing all kinds of facility studies, space studies and things like that, he determined that the most efficient, effective thing to do would actually build a new city hall and move the police department to the existing city hall,” Eggleston said.

“It was cheaper to build new than it was to try to renovate that building for the City Hall needs But for police department needs, it’ll be fine. They’ll be able to renovate it for a lot less,” he added.

Eggleston said work will start this week and the building should be done by next summer. The building is going to have the same footprint as the existing city hall, but it won’t be two stories.

The site is on two lots.

“… Luckily, we can stay in the existing Hall City Hall until it’s built and then we just move everybody over. We have Municipal Court there when they do the renovation for the police department. That is something we’re going to have to try to figure out in a couple of years when we’re renovating City Hall for the police department is how we do that. We may have to have some temporary buildings or office space or something for our court. We also have our our permitting group in there that we may have to figure out what to do with,” Eggleston said. “But it’s really going to be an easy transition for this building. I think there’s going to be 14 people that are in City Hall that will just move over here. It won’t be that difficult.”

As for the current police department, plans are to move community development and community services group there. This includes services like building permits and code compliance.

“They need space to lay out plans and things like that. That’ll be a great building for them. Plus, it’s on Main Street. It sort of encourages building development … so it will be a good place for that type of service,” Eggleston said.

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Resident says trash has not been picked up for 3 weeks, city responds

LUBBOCK, Texas – Several residents have been facing issues regarding the lack of trash pick ups in their neighborhood. Resident Oscar Mendoza says his alley has not been picked up in over three weeks, overfilling with waste. “Let’s just say somebody was visiting, I mean it’s summertime so people...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Residents upset over advertisements posted around East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Several residents expressed their concerns over advertisements posted around East Lubbock. “If you wouldn’t put it in a yard on Milwaukee, don’t you dare put it on Parkway Drive,” said Phyllis Gant, Community Leader. The signs read “We buy trap houses!” “We buy...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

A local food truck that was broken into has gone missing

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department needs your help locating Gumbo’s Cajun Cuisine Food truck. Officers say that it was broken into late last month. According to police, the food truck was broken into at 1509 E. Illinois. A post on Midland Crime Stoppers states that the food truck’s lock was cut and two […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andrews, TX
Local
Texas Government
Andrews, TX
Government
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#New Land#Building Permits#Police#Urban Construction#Pharr Co#Shoul
ABC Big 2 News

Man caught on camera taking items from behind Lowe’s

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the man seen loading several items in his truck from behind Lowe’s Home Improvement store. Odessa Police Department shared these photos on Facebook of the man pulling his gray or black 2009-2015 Ford F-150 Platinum […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating Walmart theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Facebook post, on May 27, the man pictured below went to Walmart at 200 W Interstate 20 and walked out with a basket full of unpaid goods. The man was stopped, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man arrested in connection with Odessa burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he burglarized a home and then led law enforcement on a brief chase. Ethan Dayn Wingate, 27, has been charged with Burglary, Evading Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice, and Public Intoxication.  According to an […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Odessa man drinks gas, then starts fire

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he was accused of setting fire to a business late last month. Russell Paul Burch has been charged with Arson.  According to court documents, on May 29, units with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to an outdoor fire in the alley of CED Wholesale Electric, located […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a crash happened in Midland, Friday afternoon. According to Texas DPS, the crash took place June 3rd around 4:48 pm on state highway 158 at Tom Craddick, just 6 miles west of Midland. Deputies say that a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe was headed southwest on the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for theft suspect

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.  According to OPD, around 11:18 a.m. on March 16, the woman pictured below stole from a man while inside Lowe’s Grocery Store, located at 1600 N Grant Avenue. The victim said the woman stole […]
ABC Big 2 News

Victim & driver involved in deadly hit and run identified

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A San Antonio man was killed in a hit and run crash that happened Monday afternoon .8 miles west of Tarzan. Texas Department of Public Safety identified the motorcyclist as 59-year-old Anthony Paul Golibart and the driver of the vehicle as 28-year-old Christopher Carman of Odessa. According to a DPS […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local BBQ trailer to expand to full restaurant

A local food trailer is putting Odessa on the map. Brantley Creek BBQ has been around for two-and-a-half years and keeps growing in popularity. “It’s a salt and pepper kind of thing,” says owner Brandon McPherson. “Oak and a little mesquite. We put our own twist to it.” The trailer sits off of North Tanglewood […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating Walmart burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department needs your help finding the man seen in these photos. According to officers, he was caught on camera stealing sporting goods from Walmart. Police say that the crime took place on May 21st at the Walmart located on 2450 NW 338 Loop Northbound. The suspect in the photos […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for missing woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing woman.  24-year-old Baily Mata was last seen around 9:00 a.m. on May 31. Mata stands 5’2″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. The last time anyone saw Mata, she was wearing a red sweatshirt, blue shirt, blue […]
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
400
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy