Dale Ray Robbins

Mary W. Kirkland of Crystal City, passed away Wednesday, June 8th, she was 84 years old. The funeral services will be Wednesday (6/15) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Mary Kirkland will be Tuesday (6/14) evening from 4...
Jane E. Gehrs of Festus passed away Wednesday, June 8th, she was 67 years old. Visitation for Jane Gehrs will be Tuesday (6/14) morning from 9 until the time of services at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Joan Ann Harrison of Crystal City passed away Saturday (6/4), she was 90 years old. The funeral mass will be Friday (6/10) morning at 10 at Our Lady Church in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Visitation for Joan Harrison will be Thursday (6/9) evening from...
Larry Herbert Edwards of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/8), he was 87 years old. The funeral service will be Monday (6/13) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Visitation for Larry Edwards will be Sunday (6/12) afternoon from...
Nancy Lee Berkbuegler of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Nancy Bergbuegler is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning from...
Christina Lynn Massey of High Ridge passed away June 5th, she was 55 years old. The funeral service is to be held at a later date, under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Dennis Edward “Denny” Gallagher of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, June 4th, he was 91 years old. The funeral mass will be held Thursday morning June 16th at 10:30 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Jefferson Barrack’s National Cemetery. Visitation for Denny Gallagher will...
Tom Nesselhauf of Festus and Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on June 4th, he was 68 years old. Tom spent 30 years teaching in the Fayette, Cuba, Hillsboro, and Festus School Districts, retiring in 2008. A Donut and Ice Cream Party for Tom Nesselhauf will be held Saturday afternoon, June...
(Perryville) Our American Legion preview series continues with Perryville Post 133. Andrew Koenig is the head coach. He says the team is mostly comprised of kids from Perry County. Perryville is off to a 2-2-1 start to the season. Koenig has been impressed with the early-season pitching. Koenig tells us...
(Farmington) The Farmington Water Park and Splash Pad is open for the summer. City Administrator Greg Beavers reminds you the splash pad can be used for free for 90 minutes every day. The Farmington Water Park opens every day at 11 o’clock, unless the weather is bad. The water...
(Steelville) The Steelville City council met last Monday. Regional Radio caught up with Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Ward. He says the city and the public school are working together on a project. Ward mentioned that Jacob Beers from the MTB Steelville Collective stopped by and wanted to add additional trails to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
There were a number of serious crashes in Jefferson County throughout the day on Wednesday. A single-vehicle accident sent a Festus woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that 41-year-old Laura Stokes was heading westbound on Route T in her Chevy Suburban, just South of Plattin School Road, when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.
(Festus) The Festus Youth Wrestling Club is trying to get the word out on the program which is now in its second year. The program is for kids in grades 4th to 8th to help them prepare for the high school level. Joe Beuhre with the group says they kicked off the program last summer with a good number of participants.
(Park Hills) Breven McMullen has taken a circuitous path to Missouri Baptist University. The former Central Rebel was an all state talent in Park Hills averaging 22 points and shooting 51% from three his senior year. After McMullen spent at year at Link Year Prep in Springfield, a year at Missouri Southern in Joplin and a year at Mineral Area College, he thinks he’s found a home at MoBap in St. Louis…
(Imperial) Rock Memorial Post 283 has begun its 2022 American Legion campaign and they are off to a solid start. Rock is 2-2 at this point in the season. Head Coach Dan Sigman says it’s thanks in part to some solid defense. Coach Sigman has a variety of faces...
(Jefferson County) The Festus Post 253 senior legion baseball team has new leadership this summer but the man in charge has a long history with the program. Aaron Mayer is a former player and assistant coach for Post 253 as well as being the pitching coach at Jefferson College in Hillsboro. Mayer tells about his background with the legion squad.
(Farmington) The Cherokee Remember the Removal Cyclists stopped through Farmington this week. Their ride through Missouri is in memoriam of Cherokee citizens who were forced from their homes and walked the Trail of Tears to Oklahoma in 1837. Will Chavez, a member of the cyclists and assistant editor of the Cherokee Phoenix in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, tells us more about the significance of their journey.
The Centralia Fire Protection District says a Wamac man was injured when the SUV he was working on Tuesday afternoon fell on him. Chief Ross Boshera reports something happened to the jack holding up the vehicle causing it to partially fall on John Gibson of the Brookside Mobile Home Park.
Mary Martin, nee Brown of Cherryville died Saturday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be in the Martin-Trask Cemetery in Cherryville. Visitation is Monday at 5 o’clock at Hutson Funeral...
Comments / 0