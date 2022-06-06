ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Mother arrested after father shot and killed by 2-year-old son in Orange County

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWIDL_0g2ONtVy00
Orange County Sheriff's Office

ORLANDO, Fla. — A father was shot and killed after his 2-year-old son got a hold of his gun and shot him in Orange County.

Reggie Mabry, 26, was shot in the back by the toddler, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple’s 5-year-old son told police that his little brother shot their father, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the couple’s 5-month-old was in the home as well.

The 2-year-old did not suffer any physical injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Mabry and his wife, Marie Ayala, should not have even had a gun in the first place because both are convicted felons.

Ayala, 28, was taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

She faces charges for manslaughter by culpable negligence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No further details are available at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felons#Police#Violent Crime#Firearm
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy