Mother arrested after father shot and killed by 2-year-old son in Orange County

Orange County Sheriff's Office

ORLANDO, Fla. — A father was shot and killed after his 2-year-old son got a hold of his gun and shot him in Orange County.

Reggie Mabry, 26, was shot in the back by the toddler, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple’s 5-year-old son told police that his little brother shot their father, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, the couple’s 5-month-old was in the home as well.

The 2-year-old did not suffer any physical injuries, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Mabry and his wife, Marie Ayala, should not have even had a gun in the first place because both are convicted felons.

Ayala, 28, was taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

She faces charges for manslaughter by culpable negligence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No further details are available at this time.