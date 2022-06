It’s fair to say the Cleveland Browns’ Jimmy Haslam is a worse owner than Dan Synder. Think about how bad Dan Snyder is. The dude can’t even keep his stadium together in one piece, and opposing fans are getting hurt falling all over each other. The man has a laundry list of lawsuits and accusations against him, and his team is just pathetically bad. Let’s not even talk about how Washington threw away Robert Griffin’s career and thought they could do better than Kirk Cousins. And in spite of all that, Jimmy Haslam is worse.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO