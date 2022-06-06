ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Will Smith: Slugs sixth homer

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Smith went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday in a loss to the Mets. Smith started a...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum disappointed Lakers didn't draft him in 2017: 'I was so close to a dream come true'

The 2022 NBA playoffs have been torture for the Los Angeles Lakers. They entered the season as the favorites to win the Western Conference, but didn't even reach the postseason. Now they have to watch their eternal rivals, the Boston Celtics, play for their 18th championship -- which would break a tie at 17 that the Lakers earned just two years ago.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Celtics-Warriors: Steve Kerr sarcastically calls Boston fans 'classy' for chants directed at Draymond Green

The Boston Celtics regained control of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night by pulling away from the Golden State Warriors down the stretch to secure a 116-100 victory in Game 3 and take a 2-1 lead in the series. While the on-court action produced plenty of talking points, there was a lot going on off the floor as well. The Celtics' crowd, which was particularly hostile toward Draymond Green, became a storyline throughout the night -- to the point that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and multiple players addressed it after the game.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Celtics: Steve Kerr sitting Stephen Curry to end third quarter might've cost Golden State Game 3

Let's say this upfront: The Boston Celtics are a better team than the Golden State Warriors. I picked the Celtics to win the series at the start because they have an advantage, albeit a slight one in some cases, in nearly every facet of the game. Defensively, they are bigger and more athletic, and that goes double for the offensive end, where they bludgeoned the Warriors with a 33-percent offensive rebound rate and a 26-point disparity in paint scoring in their Game 3 victory.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in Athletics' loss

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Nursing shoulder injury

Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Hits injured list

Zunino (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Zunino had been dealing with an unspecified left shoulder issue in recent days, which may be linked to his back-to-back days off earlier this week or to his 2-for-24 showing over his last eight contests. His diagnosis has now been updated to left shoulder inflammation, an issue which will cost him at least 10 days. Whether or not he'll need a longer absence than that is not yet clear. Rene Pinto was called up to take his place on the roster and will back up Francisco Mejia behind the plate.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Late addition to lineup

Flores is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old was originally absent from Wednesday's starting nine but will join the lineup with Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) being a late scratch. Flores is 8-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI through six games in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Exits after HBP

Walker was removed from Thursday's game against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the head by a pitch, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Walker remained on his feet after being hit in the helmet by a pitch, but he immediately walked to the dugout under his own power and left the game. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout prior to his departure and should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Phillies.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Reaches three times, swipes bag

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Recalled from Triple-A

Pinto was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday. Pinto was recalled on Friday to take the open roster spot of Mike Zunino (shoulder) who was placed on the 10-day injured list. The catcher has gone 3-for-15 with a homer and two RBI in five games with the Rays this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

