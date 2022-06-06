ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Air-Fryer Chicken Tenders

By Adam Dolge
EatingWell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking in batches if necessary, generously coat all sides of the chicken with...

www.eatingwell.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Save $100 on this massive 26-quart air fryer at Walmart today

Food prep and cooking meals continue to get more convenient with technology, which makes keeping an eye out for great air fryer deals a must. One of the best you’ll find is taking place at Walmart today, where you can get the Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven for just $99. That’s a massive savings of $100, and more than 50% off the regular price, as it usually costs $199. Free shipping is included with this Chefman air fryer, and in many areas you can have it on your doorstep as soon as tomorrow.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Fried Corn

Fresh corn on the cob is one of my favorite summer harvests. It’s naturally sweet flavor makes it a breeze to cook, and the irresistible sound of kernels popping when they’re cut off the cob is music to my ears. Southern-style fried corn is a deliciously simply recipe that excels in maintaining those kernels’ natural sweetness.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Crispy Fried Onion Rings Recipe

The word "synergy" was so overused in the early 2000s that it almost lost its meaning. Most oft tossed about by business people hoping to sound like they had lots to say — when in fact they had little to offer — it's a buzzword we're glad has largely lost its buzz. But when it comes to onion rings, there really is no word other than synergy, the phenomenon of a result being greater than the sum of its parts. Because hey, take a bite of a raw onion, a spoonful of panko breadcrumbs and flour, and a slug of vegetable oil? Not so good. Put those and a few other choice ingredients together properly? Pure bliss for the taste buds.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Spray#Honey Mustard#Salt#Thermometer#Food Drink#Air Fryer Chicken Tenders
Bon Appétit

Crispy Golden Shrimp Burgers

Everyone has their favorite crustacean-and-bread combo. Lobster rolls, crab cakes…the list goes on. But for me shrimp burgers reign supreme. Probably influenced by the TV commercials for Japanese chain MOS Burger I watched growing up, where kids wearing shorts joyfully chomp into burgers (cue the dramatic closeup of golden fried shrimp morphing into a patty), I can’t resist crispy shrimp nestled between buttered and toasted brioche buns. Create texture in your patties by cutting one third of the shrimp into chunky ½" pieces, while finely chopping the remaining quantity. With a bed of thinly sliced cabbage for freshness and a plop of egg salad that puts the whole thing over the top (in a good way), it’s childhood on a plate.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
30Seconds

Refreshing Pineapple Sherbet Recipe Is Pure Sunshine In a Scoop

Sweet and juicy, pineapple is the queen of sherbets. And this refreshing pineapple sherbet recipe is like pure sunshine in a scoop. Skip the ice cream section on your next shopping trip and make this easy pineapple sherbet recipe for dessert instead. It's so cool and creamy, we know you'll enjoy every bite of this frozen dessert.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

CROCK POT HONEY GARLIC CHICKEN THIGHS

Crock Pot Honey Garlic Chicken Thighs is a fantastic slow cooker dinner made with simple ingredients! Flavorful meal with tender tangy chicken thighs served over rice or pasta. This slow cooker chicken thigh recipe is made with just a few simple ingredients and is so effortless to throw together on...
RECIPES
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Scrambled Egg Breakfast Burritos

Breakfast, as they say, is the most important meal of the day. Start your morning off right with these breakfast burritos, full of south-of-the-border flavor!. 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded low-sodium reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese. 1/3 cup salsa. Directions. Yield:. 4 servings. Serving size:. 1 burrito with 1 tablespoon plus...
RECIPES
Mashed

Paula Deen's Sheet Pan Pork Couldn't Be Easier

Sheet pan dinner recipes work wonders on busy weeknights. But if you don't know where to start, even one-pan meals can be intimidating. Enter Paula Deen's sheet pan pork recipe, which she shared on Instagram in May. This dish is simple to make and easy to remember, and the colors...
RECIPES
Mashed

Aldi's Newest Frozen Food Offering Is Just In Time For Grilling Season

If you've ever found yourself planning a last-minute barbecue on a busy summer weekend, then you might know how stressful it is to try to pick out the right selection of meats and recipes that are perfect for the grill. But this summer, Aldi is offering customers a solution that takes the stress of choosing out of the barbecue equation. The grocery chain is selling a Grill Master Collection box that's filled with a variety of meat that can be cooked for a crowd, totaling 7.37 pounds of meat.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Wendy's Reveals Limited-Time Frosty for Summer

Wendy's is setting the summer off right with a limited-time Strawberry Frosty. The company announced this week that the strawberry malt treat will be available at locations across the nation. This will be its first widespread release in the U.S. Wendy's debuted its Strawberry Frosty last spring in Canada with...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Traditional Southern Fried Apples Recipe

When it comes to dessert, most people think of ice cream or cookies as their go-to. However, some of the best desserts involve fruit, and we truly believe that desserts with fruit are highly underrated. These Southern fried apples are the perfect after-dinner treat and they have a fun history. According to Historic Union County, fried apples go way back to a time before WWII. They're popular in the South, and they would make a great ending to a good, old-fashioned Southern meal. Heck, you could even eat these for breakfast if you wanted!
RECIPES
Simplemost

Fragrant Indoor Plants Add A Lovely Scent To Your Home—Naturally

Everyone loves walking into a room that smells wonderful. But artificial fragrances can be potentially toxic, especially to children or pets, and adults with sensitivities, lung issues or breathing problems. Fragrant indoor plants can be a safer way to bring pleasing aromas into your home. Houseplants have many benefits. They...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy