Air-Fryer Chicken Tenders

The word "synergy" was so overused in the early 2000s that it almost lost its meaning. Most oft tossed about by business people hoping to sound like they had lots to say — when in fact they had little to offer — it's a buzzword we're glad has largely lost its buzz. But when it comes to onion rings, there really is no word other than synergy, the phenomenon of a result being greater than the sum of its parts. Because hey, take a bite of a raw onion, a spoonful of panko breadcrumbs and flour, and a slug of vegetable oil? Not so good. Put those and a few other choice ingredients together properly? Pure bliss for the taste buds.

