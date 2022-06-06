Eveleth man charged with murder after fatal drug overdose

Itasca County Public Health recently confirmed that new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to spread since mid-May. According to their latest press release, as of June 7th, 182 new cases are confirmed over the last two weeks. The 14-day rate per 10,000 people is 40.6. In addition, another Itasca County resident died due to COVID-19. This death brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 148. These rates have remained at this new high since mid-May. But, the public health officials state that the case numbers are not as severe as in the winter months.

ITASCA COUNTY, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO