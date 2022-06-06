ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eveleth, MN

Eveleth man charged with murder after fatal drug overdose

By Briggs LeSavage
cbs3duluth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVELETH, MN -- An Eveleth man has been charged with murder after another man died of...

www.cbs3duluth.com

CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Drugs In Northern Minnesota Woman’s Fatal Overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man was arrested this week after being charged in the death of a northern Minnesota woman who fatally overdosed last year. Cordaro Ware was charged in April with third-degree murder in connection to the victim’s death, court documents filed in St. Louis County show. Duluth police arrested Ware on Tuesday and booked him into the St. Louis County Jail. According to a criminal complaint, Ware allegedly sold the victim, identified as a woman from Midway Township, drugs on Nov. 21. The victim’s mother found her daughter dead in her room the next morning. (credit: St. Louis County) An...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Eveleth Police ask public for information in stabbing

EVELETH, MN-- Eveleth Police are asking the public for additional information in a stabbing investigation that happened Sunday night. Officers with the Eveleth Police Department responded to the incident at the 200 block of Cleveland Street in Eveleth. They found a 59-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Police said he...
EVELETH, MN
WNMT AM 650

Break-In And Assault In Cloquet Home

CLOQUET, MN (CBS-3) – Cloquet Police are looking for a male intruder who attempted to rob an occupied home early Tuesday morning. According to the officers, it was after 4:30 a-m Tuesday when a residence on Boulder Drive reported that an intruder entered their home and physically assaulted one of them.
CLOQUET, MN
City
Hoyt Lakes, MN
City
Eveleth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Eveleth, MN
Crime & Safety
Fatim Hemraj

19 years ago, a 5-year-old girl vanished while walking to a friend's home alone. What happened to LeeAnna Warner?

It was June 14, 2003. After a long summer day at the lake, Kaelin Warner returned to her Chisholm, Minnesota home with her 5-year-old daughter, LeeAnna. It was 4:30 pm, almost time to begin preparing dinner and wind down for the evening, but LeeAnna still had some energy left and she begged her mother to let her play with a friend who lived just down the block.
CHISHOLM, MN
lptv.org

Itasca County Confirms High Rates of COVID-19 Cases, Another Resident Dies of the Disease

Itasca County Public Health recently confirmed that new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to spread since mid-May. According to their latest press release, as of June 7th, 182 new cases are confirmed over the last two weeks. The 14-day rate per 10,000 people is 40.6. In addition, another Itasca County resident died due to COVID-19. This death brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 148. These rates have remained at this new high since mid-May. But, the public health officials state that the case numbers are not as severe as in the winter months.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Cloquet Police warning of recent burglary, assault

Cloquet Police are telling residents to keep their homes and vehicles secured, after a burglary incident early Tuesday morning. Just after 4:30am, CPD responded to a home on Boulder Drive on the report of a burglary of an occupied dwelling. The residents told police they awoke to an intruder that had broke into the home, physically assaulting one of them. As another person inside the home intervened, the alleged assailant fled on foot.
CLOQUET, MN
Daily Telegram

Duluth woman settles 'huffing' lawsuit against 3M

DULUTH — Nearly a decade after she was paralyzed by a driver who passed out while inhaling dust remover, a Duluth woman has settled her years-long legal battle against 3M. Ashen Diehl, 42, sued the Twin Cities-based conglomerate in 2018, six years after she was hit while walking along an East Superior Street sidewalk with her daughter. The driver admitted to "huffing" the chemical compound from an aerosol can before the collision, which has left Diehl permanently in a wheelchair.
DULUTH, MN
#Murder#Drug Overdose#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken Retires After 30-Plus Years Of Service

DULUTH, MINN. (WCCO) – Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the Duluth Police Department. Tusken’s last day will be August 1, 2022. He has served the city of Duluth for over 30 years. The chief moved up the ranks within the department as a patrol officer, juvenile investigator, patrol sergeant, investigative sergeant, lieutenant/area commander, and patrol deputy chief. Tusken was named Duluth’s 36th police chief in May 2016 by Mayor Emily Larson. During his tenure, Tusken was responsible for various initiatives, including a program that tracks crime trends and patterns to reduce crime and calls for service. He...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken announces retirement

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken is planning to retire. Tusken plans to make the announcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Chief Tusken was born and raised in Duluth. He’s been patrolling and serving the area since 1992. He’s moved up ranks within...
DULUTH, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs3duluth.com

High gas prices tough on first responders

DULUTH, MN -- Soaring gas prices are hitting a lot of folks in the wallet, and now emergency responders are feel the pain. Regular gas prices in Duluth on Tuesday averaged $4.60 per gallon, up from $2.84 a year prior. Higher prices are causing first responders and local law enforcement...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Police get big check to help kids reel in big fish

DULUTH, MN-- A large chunk of money was donated to a program that helps build relationships between kids and officers. The Larry and Donna Pulkrabek Foundation donated approximately $9,999 to the Duluth Police Department’s ‘Get Hooked on Fishing’ program. This gift of money will continue taking local...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

A look inside Minnesota’s largest wildfire training academy in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MN -- Roughly 600 people, including students in training, incident management instructors, and Conservation Corps members, are spending this week preparing for a worst case scenario at the Minnesota Wildfire Academy in Grand Rapids. Hosted at Minnesota North College’s Itasca Campus, the training aims to prepare people before...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Superior, Iron Range, Minnesota

Superior, WI- The Lake Superior Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Legion Post 435 and the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center are coming together for a Flag Day Celebration. Cathedral Girl Scouts Troop 4461 and the American Legion Auxiliary 435 will be on-site to teach proper flag etiquette and folding. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
SUPERIOR, WI
KOOL 101.7

Highway 194 + Midway Road Intersection In Duluth To Close Starting June 13

A summer-long project that will see the installation of a roundabout and an RCUT intersection along Midway Road will require the closing of a busy intersection and a posted detour starting Monday, June 13. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers that the intersection of Highway 194 and Midway Road will be closing to traffic on June 13 and will remain that way throughout the remainder of the summer - until the work is done.
DULUTH, MN

