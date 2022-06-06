Eveleth man charged with murder after fatal drug overdose

DULUTH, MINN. (WCCO) – Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken announced Wednesday that he is retiring from the Duluth Police Department.
Tusken’s last day will be August 1, 2022. He has served the city of Duluth for over 30 years.
The chief moved up the ranks within the department as a patrol officer, juvenile investigator, patrol sergeant, investigative sergeant, lieutenant/area commander, and patrol deputy chief.
Tusken was named Duluth’s 36th police chief in May 2016 by Mayor Emily Larson.
During his tenure, Tusken was responsible for various initiatives, including a program that tracks crime trends and patterns to reduce crime and calls for service. He...
