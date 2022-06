The Great Lakes Invitational hockey tournament is moving to the west side of the state for the first time in 2022, and it won’t include one of its usual participants. Michigan Tech, Western Michigan, Michigan State and Ferris State make up the four-team field for this year’s event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, but Michigan is not a part of the holiday tournament, scheduled for Dec. 27-28, for the first time since 1973.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO