VP Harris to headline dinner for South Carolina Democrats

By MEG KINNARD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Department of Education in Washington on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Democratic party officials announced Monday, June 6, 2022, that Harris would be the keynote speaker at a fundraising dinner for Democrats that plays a key role in the presidential nominating process that is planned for Friday, June 10, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to South Carolina this week to headline a fundraising dinner for Democrats in the state, which plays a key role in the presidential nominating process.

State Democratic party officials announced Monday that Harris will be the keynote speaker at the Blue Palmetto Dinner, planned for Friday in Columbia. It’s her first visit to a state party event as vice president, according to South Carolina Party Chair Trav Robertson.

The dinner comes just days before South Carolina’s primary elections, where the contest for governor tops the statewide Democratic ballot. Five candidates are competing for their party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, whose GOP challengers have failed to attract significant fundraising support.

Just two hours before the dinner, Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls, including former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and state Sen. Mia McLeod, are set to meet for their only primary debate.

For months, South Carolina has already been playing host to a myriad of Republicans potentially setting themselves up for 2024 White House bids, including former Vice President Mike Pence,former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Some native South Carolina Republicans have also been testing the 2024 waters. Nikki Haley, who served the state for six years as governor before joining the Trump administration as U.N. ambassador, lives in the Charleston area and has been visiting other early-voting states, as has U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Harris campaigned heavily in South Carolina during her own 2020 White House bid but left the race before the state’s first-in-the-South primary, unable to achieve significant polling support or break through in a field that at one time included two dozen Democratic hopefuls. During that campaign, Harris worked to develop networks among Black voters often not elevated in the state’s political campaign, such as the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, of which she is a member.

South Carolina, where Black voters play an outsized role in the Democratic electorate, ended up being the place where Joe Biden was able to revive his flagging presidential campaign, following a series of losses in other early-voting states.

That victory came after a key endorsement for Biden from U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, South Carolina’s sole Democrat in Congress and whose backing was seen by some Black voters as a long-awaited signal that Biden would be the candidate best suited to represent them.

Earlier this year, Biden committed to tapping Harris as his running mate for the 2024 reelection campaign.

Meg Kinnard can be reached on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Comments / 38

Frank
3d ago

Go away Harris, you put minorities in jail unfairly when you were district attorney and now you pose as a friend to them for your own personal gain.

Reply
17
Patrick Zim
4d ago

She should be at the southern border, not in South Carolina collecting money and skimming off the top.

Reply(3)
33
William Foote
4d ago

Harris would be far more effective to go to each Latin American country and offer each president and dictator eight “Deshaun Watson” type of massage?

Reply
8
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

