Washington, DC

How to watch the House January 6 committee hearings on the Capitol attack

By Grace Panetta
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 hours ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) during a break in a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 9, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • The House Select Committee investigating January 6 is holding public hearings.
  • The panel held its first primetime hearing on June 9 and will hold three more in the next week.
  • Here's how to watch the hearings.

The House Select Committee Investigating the January 6 Insurrection at the US Capitol is bringing to light its findings from a year's worth of work with a series of public hearings in June that kicked off in primetime on Thursday.

The select committee, formed in May 2021, has nine members, seven Democrats, including Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, and two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Its members and staff have spent the past year conducting hundreds of closed-door interviews, poring over hundreds of thousands of documents, and parsing phone and email records to reconstruct how President Donald Trump and his allies sought to overturn his 2020 election loss before a mob of pro-Trump rioters breached the US Capitol in an effort to stop the final certification of the 2020 election.

The panel is expected to hold six public hearings in total in June detailing their findings and hosting some witnesses to testify publicly. One primetime hearing has already taken place and three more have been officially scheduled.

Here's when and how to watch the hearings:

How can I watch the first hearing?

The first public hearing took place in primetime on Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET in the House Cannon Office Building.

In the hearing, lawmakers laid out new information about Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the election, displayed clips from recorded video depositions with figures including Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and showed a harrowing video montage laying out the timeline of the January 6 attack, including never-before-seen security camera and police bodycam footage.

Two witnesses, US Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who defended the Capitol against the mob, and documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who was on the scene filming a documentary about the Proud Boys, testified.

When are the next January 6 Committee hearings?

The panel has scheduled three more hearings next week for Monday, June 13 at 10 a.m. ET, Wednesday, June 15 at 10 am ET, and Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m. ET, all also in the Cannon Office Building.

On Thursday evening, Cheney laid out a roadmap for what the committee will cover over in its next five hearings:

  • The second hearing will cover how "Donald Trump and his advisers knew that he had in fact lost the election" but still "engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information" that the election was stolen, she said.
  • The third hearing will detail how Trump "corruptly planned to replace the Attorney General of the United States, so the US Justice Department would spread his false stolen election claims."
  • The fourth hearing "will focus on President Trump's efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count electoral votes on January 6."
  • The fifth hearing will cover how Trump "corruptly pressured state legislators and election officials to change election results."
  • And, in the final hearing, Cheney said: "you will hear a moment-by-moment account of the hours-long attack for more than half a dozen White House staff both live in the hearing room and via videotape testimony."

Here are the witnesses expected to testify in future hearings.

Where can I watch the next hearings?

Major television networks including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC/MSNBC, and Fox Business will air the hearings in full or in part. The hearings will also be live-streamed and available to watch in full on C-SPAN and on the Select Committee's YouTube channel.

Read the original article on Business Insider

