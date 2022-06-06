ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Crist asks Department of Justice to ensure Florida conducts fair elections

By Romy Ellenbogen
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UznMC_0g2OLFig00

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist on Friday sent a letter to the U.S. attorney general asking for the resources of the Department of Justice to help ensure Floridians’ voting rights are protected in the upcoming elections.

In the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Crist wrote that Florida’s laws have disenfranchised citizens and created a “hostility” around the constitutional right to vote.

“America has come a long way from poll taxes, literacy tests, and open intimidation and suppression of minority groups,” Crist said in his letter. “But in the Sunshine State, what were whispers of Jim Crow-era voter suppression have become a foreboding roar.”

Crist, a Democrat running with the hope of unseating Gov. Ron DeSantis, pointed to the newly created Office of Election Crimes and Security within the Secretary of State’s office. The office was a DeSantis priority during this year’s legislative session.

Crist wrote that the responsibilities of the election force have been made intentionally vague so that anyone can be investigated at any time. He said that the office gives the governor “virtually no guardrails — even a Governor who is on the ballot.”

Crist noted concerns as well with Cord Byrd, DeSantis’ pick for secretary of state. Byrd recently publicly dodged a question about whether President Joe Biden won the 2020 election , saying that there were “irregularities” in other states. Crist also raised questions about Byrd’s wife, who has drawn criticism for a tweet about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In response to the letter, a spokesperson for the governor wrote in an email that “the best way to protect the rights of Florida’s voters is to ensure that elections are safe and secure.”

A Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed receipt of the letter but declined to comment further.

Along with the new election force, Crist said a 2021 Florida law that cracked down on third-party voter registration, ballot drop boxes and mail ballot requests would disproportionately affect seniors and people with disabilities.

Parts of the 2021 election law were found unconstitutional by a federal judge, who blocked provisions he deemed unconstitutional. But a federal appeals court panel later reinstated it, saying the federal judge’s ruling came too close to the November election and had flaws in its argument.

Crist also pointed to Amendment 4 in 2018, a voter-approved amendment that would reinstate the right to vote to many former felons. He said that effort was curtailed by the Legislature, which passed a law requiring that all financial obligations be paid first.

“A poll tax by another name,” Crist said in the letter.

Crist’s office said he sent the letter because it is the Department of Justice’s job to protect voting rights under the Civil Rights Division and monitor for evidence of politically motivated voter intimidation.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, another Democrat running for governor, sent a similar letter Monday to Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke.

In her letter, Fried said the congressional redistricting map passed by the state, which was developed by the governor’s office, is “unconstitutional” and “blatantly discriminatory.” She asked the department to closely monitor Florida officials’ actions related to the election and to take action if necessary.

Comments / 22

Debbie Hudson
3d ago

How can the DOJ govern our elections when they can't protect federal elections. Our state is said to have one of the most secure and accessible elections, so why are dem's so scared.

Reply
8
Garry Euler
3d ago

How would the Dept. Of Justice know what a fair election is???Been a long time since we had one!!!!

Reply
15
Madeline Vermilyea
3d ago

Mr Charlie Crist where to you stand now. Are you Progressive or a Bernie Sanders follower?

Reply
7
CBS Miami

South Florida's members of Congress react to Jan. 6 committee's Capitol riot hearing

MIAMI – CBS4 thought it was important to get South Florida's representatives and senators on the record reacting to what was revealed in the first January 6th public hearing.We started the process on Tuesday to ensure we heard from our leaders on Capitol Hill Thursday night. Some opted to issue a statement before the hearings began, others are waiting until Thursday night's hearing concludes, and some chose not to offer a comment.Reps. Ted Deutch and Debbie Wasserman Schultz said they would comment following Thursday night's hearing, but we have yet to receive their statements.Sen. Marco Rubio's team did not acknowledge...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

DeSantis’ administration asks court to reject redistricting case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration this week asked a federal court to toss out a challenge to a new congressional redistricting plan — or to at least put the lawsuit on hold while other redistricting cases are resolved. The lawyers for DeSantis and Secretary...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

South Florida lawmakers weigh in on Jan. 6 insurrection hearing

A series of long-awaited public hearings will get underway Thursday about the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Four people from our area have pleaded guilty to crimes for their involvement in the riots. The Department of Justice said three are from Palm Beach County and another is from St. Lucie County.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Former Broward Mayor Demands Democrats Sever Ties with Controversial Chief Strategist

Former Broward County Mayor Dr. Barbara Sharief expressed her shock at the Miami Herald report’s revelation that Christian Ulvert, a political strategist working for both Lauren Book’s campaign and the Florida Senate Victory Fund, is also employed by the country of Qatar — a nation with one of the worst human rights records in the world. Dr. Sharief is calling on leaders and important groups in the Florida Democratic Party coalition to sever ties.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators, Kat Cammack Ask Why VA Failed to Help Veteran at Gainesville Medical Center in 2020

This week, Florida’s U.S. senators–Republicans Marco Rubio and Rick Scott–and U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., sent a letter to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough regarding an Inspector General report on a June 2020 incident in which the VA failed to provide emergency care to a veteran at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center Emergency Department in Gainesville, Florida that resulted in the veteran’s death.
GAINESVILLE, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Democratic Black Caucus of Florida Denounces Supreme Court 4 to 1 Ruling, Which Declined to Imposed a Stay on DeSantis -Backed Redistricting Map

Trevor Mallory, President of the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida(DBCF) and its 28 local chapters vehemently disapproved of the recent Florida Supreme Court decision virtually upholding Governor Ron DeSantis’ redistricting map Friday, June 3, 2022. The conservative court’s decision with justices ruling 4 to 1 stated: “At this time,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Fried to Veto Constitutional Carry Legislation in Florida if Elected Governor

Fort Lauderdale—During her “Lower Costs, Higher Standards” town hall meeting and press event at the Mt. Harmon AME Church, Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried was asked if she would veto Republican-led legislative to legalize Constitutional Carry in Florida if she to defeats Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2022 gubernatorial election.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Proves It’s “The Most Military Friendly State in the Nation” As Governor DeSantis Signs Six New Bills Into Law

Opportunities for active military, veterans and their families. Gov. Ron Desantis on June 9Twitter of GovRonDesantis. On June 9, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis made the bold claim that the state is "the most military-friendly state in the nation" and proved it by signing six separate bills into law that are intended to aid active and past servicemen and women, and their families.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Wasserman Schultz endorses Charlie Crist for governor

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the senior House Democrat from Florida and a former national party chairwoman, is endorsing Charlie Crist for governor. “I’ve known Charlie for more than 25 years, and since our time in the state Legislature I’ve known him to be a principled leader who’s willing to make the tough decisions and always put what’s best for the people of Florida over ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
