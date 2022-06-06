ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspired by scientist CEOs, Seattle startup lands $9.75M to build up drug discovery platform

By Charlotte Schubert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA biotech startup born of an academic research project and inspired by emerging companies led by scientific founders is growing in Seattle. Talus Bioscience has raised $9.75 million in new funding to advance its drug discovery platform to find compounds that affect gene activity. Talus’ platform enables the discovery...

Industrial wearables maker RealWear acquires Genba and Seattle startup’s voice tech

RealWear, the Vancouver, Wash.-based maker of wearable assisted reality tech for industrial workers, has acquired Seattle-based Genba, whose software serves the same workforce. Genba is a spinout of a Seattle startup innovation studio run by Pioneer Square Labs (PSL) and publicly traded industrial giant Fortive, of Everett, Wash. Fortive invested...
Fintech startup SecureSave, co-led by Suze Orman, raises $11M

SecureSave, the Seattle-area financial technology startup co-led by TV personality and best-selling author Suze Orman, has raised $11 million in new funding. A spinout of Pioneer Square Labs, SecureSave helps employers offer a financial wellness benefit to workers beyond their paycheck in the form of an emergency savings account (ESA).
Immerse yourself in life aboard the International Space Station at ‘The Infinite’ VR experience

TACOMA, Wash. — One tour of the International Space Station is not enough, even if you do the tour in virtual reality. I found that out when I explored “The Infinite,” a cleverly conceived VR presentation that draws upon more than 250 hours’ worth of 3-D video shot aboard (and outside) the space station over the course of nearly three years.
Seattle All-Star Classic Celebrity Softball Game – hosted by DK Metcalf

The 2022 Seattle All-Star Classic, presented by Push For Dreams, is honored to have Seattle’s own DK Metcalf as our Celebrity Host of the inaugural Celebrity Softball Game. The event will take place on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, WA. The SASC is a family-friendly...
