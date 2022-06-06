Inspired by scientist CEOs, Seattle startup lands $9.75M to build up drug discovery platform

Walkable Condo Lifestyle with the Feel of a Private Home. 161 Lovell Avenue SW, Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110. Relax in this beautifully appointed contemporary home with Eagle Harbor views and lush outdoor spaces in beautiful Sun Day Cove, all within easy walking distance of Winslow shops, dining, and the Seattle ferry. You’ll immediately feel at home, with top-quality finishes, a gourmet kitchen, river rock gas fireplace, wide-plank hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, gorgeous landscaping, and efficient ductless heat pumps with AC. Tie your boat up to a deeded 40-foot, deep water dock in the private marina; then explore the Salish Sea. There’s plenty of room for other hobbies too, with a huge 2.5-car attached heated garage. Don’t miss this rare opportunity for a walkable condo lifestyle with the feel of a private home, nestled in a park-like waterfront setting, all just a 35-minute ferry ride from downtown Seattle.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO